Dahi chawal (curd rice) is a comfort food for many. But what if we told you that you could make it even more delicious? Enter Crispy Dahi Chawal - a dish that'll take your taste buds by surprise. Imagine the creamy, tangy goodness of dahi chawal, but with a crispy, golden twist. It's the perfect balance of crunch and comfort, making every bite absolutely irresistible. Whether you're in the mood for a fun snack or want to jazz up your regular meal, this dish is a game-changer. Try it once, and you might never go back to plain old dahi chawal again!

What Makes Crispy Dahi Chawal A Must-Try?

With its crispy texture and creamy richness, this dish is a delicious upgrade to traditional dahi chawal. The combination of crispy rice with tangy yoghurt and flavourful tadka creates a unique taste experience. The best part? It's ready in under 15 minutes!

Is Crispy Dahi Chawal Healthy?

Absolutely! This recipe offers a balance of protein and carbohydrates, making it a nutritious choice. The addition of dahi (yoghurt) to the rice enhances its protein content. Plus, yoghurt is rich in probiotics, which support gut health.

What To Serve With Crispy Dahi Chawal?

Crispy dahi chawal tastes delicious on its own, but you can always pair it with an accompaniment if you'd like. Opt for a flavourful achaar, raita, chutney, or even some fried green chillies. For extra crunch, enjoy it with crispy masala papad.

How To Make Crispy Dahi Chawal At Home | Dahi Chawal Rice

The recipe for this crispy dahi chawal was shared by chef Saloni Kukreja on her Instagram. Start by boiling the rice in salted water until fully cooked. If possible, use day-old rice for better taste. Allow it to cool completely, then mix it with yoghurt, salt and pepper. For the tadka, heat ghee in a pan and add urad dal. Fry for a minute or two, then add mustard seeds, chopped green chillies, and curry leaves. Mix well and pour the tadka over the rice. Now, heat ghee in a non-stick pan and spread the rice in a thin, even layer. Make holes in it and cook on medium heat until it becomes crispy at the bottom. Flip it over and cook on the other side. Garnish with pomegranate and peanuts and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:

