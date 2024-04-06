Summer is here, which means there is no sense in going out in the afternoon anymore. Then what are your weekend plans? Whether you are planning to chill in the AC and read your favourite book, watch OTT, or call over your cousins or friends, one thing you absolutely need to be able to enjoy indoors is a filling and delicious snack. But who is going to cook in this heat? You can always order food from outside, but if you are ordering out too much, it may be best to just head to the kitchen. There is one food item that can be transformed into a meal -- a packet of chips.





Now, do not rip open that packet of chips and gobble it down as it is. Instead, grab a few more ingredients that may already be in your kitchen and turn that pack of chips into a delicious, cheesy chaat. It is quick to make and will elevate your chips to another level. Once you learn how to make this recipe, you can recreate it anytime -- whether on a boring evening, for a binge-watch session, or as a welcome snack for a dinner party.

Photo Credit: iStock



Which Chips Should I Choose For The Chaat?

If you love all things spicy, then it is ideal to take any chips of your choice in masala flavour. If you want something full of cheese, then you can also choose any sour cream or cheese-flavoured chips. Those who are avoiding packaged food can also make potato chips at home with this simple recipe. If you want to experiment, you can also mix chips of different flavours and shapes in your chaat. Switch the chips with nachos and you have a delicious nachos chaat.

This refreshing and delicious chips chaat recipe is fun to make and super tasty. Let's learn how to make it.

How To Make Cheesy Chips Chaat | Cheese-loaded Chips Chaat Recipe

There are three simple components of this fun recipe - chips, cheese sauce, and salad. For the cheese sauce, take a double boiler and add milk and cheese cubes. Let it cook for a few minutes till the cheese melts. Add peri peri masala and mix. Let the cheese sauce cool down. Once it has cooled, grind it in a blender and transfer to a small bowl. For the salad, add all the chopped veggies that will complement the chips, such as onions and tomatoes. Add some lemon juice, salt, chaat masala, and coriander to enhance the taste. Mix well. Plate the chips, add the salad bowl, and spread the cheese sauce all over the chips. Share and enjoy! Click here for the full step-by-step recipe.

Try this recipe at your own risk, for it is so tasty that you may start finding a simple bag of chips to be too boring without the cheesy sauce and the chaat.