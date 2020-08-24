Ever Heard Of Dhaniya Ki Barfi? Make This Intensely Desi And Delish Sweet At Home

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: August 24, 2020 16:22 IST
The place of spices in an Indian pantry is truly coveted. You may or may not have a bunch of ingredients across the year, but the moment you start running out of spices, you do start panicking a bit. They are not only a used to flavour our curries, but a range of other things. From tea to halwas, a dash of spice makes everything nice; but have you ever heard of a barfi named after a certain spice? This Dhaniya ki barfi is definitely unique, but in terms of taste and flavour, it is much more familiar than you think. As you must have guessed, the star ingredient of this barfi is indeed dhaniya or coriander powder. And now for all those wondering, how can you make something sweet and decadent as a barfi with coriander, here is an incredible recipe that may make you change your mind.
How To Make Dhaniya Ki Barfi:
Ingredients:
(Also Read: Ever Heard Of A No-Bake Biscuit Barfi? Here's How You Can Make It At Home )
Method:
Enjoy the fresh, homemade dhaniya barfi. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below!
Comments
(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)
About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.