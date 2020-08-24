Ever Heard Of Dhaniya Ki Barfi? Make This Intensely Desi And Delish Sweet At Home

The star ingredient of this barfi is indeed dhaniya or coriander powder

For rice cheela, you only need some rice, vegetables and spices The place of spices in an Indian pantry is truly coveted. You may or may not have a bunch of ingredients across the year, but the moment you start running out of spices, you do start panicking a bit. They are not only a used to flavour our curries, but a range of other things. From tea to halwas, a dash of spice makes everything nice; but have you ever heard of a barfi named after a certain spice? This Dhaniya ki barfi is definitely unique, but in terms of taste and flavour, it is much more familiar than you think. As you must have guessed, the star ingredient of this barfi is indeed dhaniya or coriander powder. And now for all those wondering, how can you make something sweet and decadent as a barfi with coriander, here is an incredible recipe that may make you change your mind.



How To Make Dhaniya Ki Barfi:



Ingredients:



1 cup coriander powder

3 tbsp desi ghee

1 cup desiccated coconut

1 cup Sugar

1 tsp cardamom powder

Half cup melon seeds (Also Read: Ever Heard Of A No-Bake Biscuit Barfi? Here's How You Can Make It At Home ) Listen to the latest songs , only on JioSaavn.com Dhaniye Ki Barfi is very easy to make at home Method:



In a pan, dry roast the melon seeds for a few minutes on medium flame. Take it out in a bowl. In the same pan, add ghee and dhaniya powder and roast well on medium flame for about 5 minutes until the dhaniya is fragrant. Keep it aside. Now, dry roast the coconut for a minute or two until they are slightly browned. Take it out in a cup. For chashni, mix sugar with water. Do not take more than half a cup of water to melt a full cup of sugar. Heat it on medium flame, and keep stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Now to this sugar+water mixture, add the roasted dhaniya powder, coconut, melon seeds, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and keep stirring until the consistency become a little sticky like that of mawa. You can use your finger to check. Pull out a chunk from the mixture carefully and check if it sticks on one of your fingers. If it is still liquid-y, then cook for a minute more. But make sure you do not over-cook or burn the mixture. Once you are done, take a deep bottom tray or plate, place the mixture of top with the help of spatula. Let it set. Cut the barfi in desired shape and you can garnish it with slivered almonds as well. Enjoy the fresh, homemade dhaniya barfi. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below!







About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.