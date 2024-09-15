Turn off your phones this weekend and plan a fun cooking activity for a memorable day. What to make? Chewing gum! Yes, this weekend, we're putting on our aprons to create something sweet and fun. While there might not be much excitement around store-bought chewing gum, the opposite is true when you make it yourself at home from scratch. Call your friends or cousins and get ready to make some chewing gum! Also, ask them to bring along some snacks, as this recipe is just for fun and not for eating.

What Is Chewing Gum Made Of?

Chewing gum is a soft, stretchy, and flexible substance designed to be chewed without being swallowed. The first gums were made from tree sap. However, modern chewing gum consists of gum base, sweeteners, softeners, flavours, colours, and a hard or powdered coating. The ingredients in chewing gum are generally considered safe.

Can we make chewing gum at home? Absolutely! The process is fun and exciting. Read on to learn.

How To Make Chewing Gum At Home | Chewing Gum Easy Step-By-Step Recipe

To make chewing gum at home, first, prepare the gum base mixture. Take a microwaveable bowl and add 1/3 cup of gum base, 1/4 tsp of citric acid, 1 tsp of glycerin, and 2 tbsp corn syrup. Microwave it for 1 minute. Stir the mixture after removing it from the microwave. The gum base should be melted, gooey, and sticky. Add 5-7 drops of flavouring to the gum base (traditional bubblegum, chocolate, vanilla, or any other flavour) and mix well.





Next, take a cutting board and pour 1/2 cup of powdered sugar onto it. Make a hole in the centre of the pile. Coat your fingers with a little powdered sugar and add the gum mixture to the sugar. Now, knead them together for 20-30 minutes.





The dough should feel smooth and stiff. The gum should no longer be sticky. If it is, add more sugar. The longer you knead, the more elastic your gum will get, making it chewier in texture.

Once the gum is ready, roll it into a rope and cut it into bite-sized pieces. Your chewing gum is ready! Wrap each piece in wax paper or store them in a resealable plastic bag.





Try this chewing gum recipe at home and share your fun experiences in the comments section. Happy weekend!