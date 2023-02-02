The much-awaited weekend is approaching and the excitement is already running high. What are your plans for this weekend? If you are anything like us, you would be looking for some good food for your stomach and soul. And if there's something special up for grabs, we want to know about it. The month of February is going to be a roller-coaster ride for all the foodies out there as there are several food festivals lined up. We've rounded some of the best events taking place in your city. Make your pick and enjoy a food-dilled weekend.

8 Best Food Festivals In Indian Happening In The Month Of February 2023:

1. Palate Fest 2023, Delhi

The famous Palate Fest is back with its latest edition, in collaboration with Mirchi Live, bigger and better than ever before! The two day food extravaganza is coming to satiate discerning palates across all ages with a host of gastronomical delights, and is taking place at a brand new venue, the versatile Aerocity Grounds at GMR Aerocity. The fest will be on from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM on the February 4 and February 5, 2023. The culinary focused festival will also witness enthralling performances, catering to the versatile audience that will be in attendance. The food festival will have stalls set up by leading names in the culinary space, including from the kitchens of five star hotels in the city, like the Hyatt, Soulinaire by IHCL, Ambassador and more. Also find Koyla Kebab, Spice Market, The Great Kebab Factory, Burgerama, Something's Brewing, Wok In The Cloud, Kylin, Art Of Dumpling, Masala Story, Blue Tokai and more.





2. Kashmiri Food Festival - The Westin Gurgaon

Famed for curating the city's most flavoursome food festivals, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi brings yet another epicurean journey of authentic delicacies from the beautiful snow-capped valleys of Kashmir. After a very successful pop up of the same food festival in January 2021, the hotel has welcomed back famed expert Waza, Chef Tariq Ahmed from Srinagar to curate another 12-day culinary symphony with a traditional Kashmiri food festival 'Sair-e-Kashmir" at its all day dining restaurant, Seasonal Tastes from 24th January till 04th February, 2023.





When: Everyday, 24th January until 04th February, 2023, for Lunch and Dinner





Where: Seasonal tastes at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

3. Winter Street Festival At Madame Chutney, Delhi

The one cuisine which is enjoyed by all generations together is the Street food and Madame chutney is purely intent to exactly create bonding and food time together. With bright mood lighting, chic seating, pop graphics and vibrant interiors decked with 90's posters, Madam Chutney has launched Winter festival which has many exclusive dishes like Andhra Guntur Mushroom chilli, Peshawari Paneer Tikka, Desi Avocado toast, Parsi keema sliders, veg kebab platter etc. Also amongst the mains one can enjoy Kali mirch penne, Arbi ghee roast with Malabar paratha, Soya nihari with saffron kulcha and more. One can also enjoy Street chaats from different parts of India,

The festival is on till 18th Feb 2023

Where: M 20, 1st Floor, GK 2, M block Market, Delhi - 48.





4. Turkish Food Festival At Khubani, Andaz Hotel

With glistening chandeliers in crimson and so much more, immerse yourself in the mystical and magical world of Khubani! Only at Khubani can you be a part of a one-of-a-kind experience, The Turkish Festival is on till 15th Feb 2023 . Three talented chefs from Turkey will prepare the delicacies with extra care. The kebabs, unlike any other place, will be 1.5 meters long. The festival's uniqueness does not end here. Traditional Turkish tea, known for being unique as it is made on sand, will also be served at the festival. Other than the delicious treats offered on the authentic set Turkish menu, the desserts will be meticulously created by a professional dessert chef who has been brought on board by the Khubani team for this event. To top off this unforgettable experience, all dishes will be served on authentic brass utensils specially brought in/originating from Turkey and Kashmir.

5. Sri Lankan Food Festival At Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore is all set to present some truly authentic flavours from the beautiful island of Sri Lanka at Limelight this month. The 10-day Lankan festival will showcase the vibrancy and diversity of a typical plate of food from Sri Lanka that ranges from thick fish curries to pickles. Experience live stations serving Hoppers, Kotthu, the spicy sambal, the delectable desserts like the quintessential Watalappan, the soft yogurt served with the sweet Treacle and much more at this pop-up.





Where: Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore





When: 3rd Feb - 12th Feb





Price: INR 1600/- ++

6. Rum Cocktail Week, Four Seasons, Bengaluru

With the title of "Best Hotel Bar", Copitas, will showcase the forgotten legacy of the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition at the Rum Cocktail Week from January 24th to February 5th, 2023. The Rum Cocktail Week will bolster the winning drinks from the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition, started in 2011, which transformed the bartending scene and legacy of competitors in various ways and is now an inspiration to young and budding Indian bartenders.





Where: Copitas, Four Seasons Bengaluru at Embassy ONE





When: January 24th to February 5th, 2023





Time: 5:00 pm onwards

7. La Pizzeria Limited-Edition menu at ALBA in JW Marriott Bengaluru

The Italian fine dine restaurant ALBA is proud to announce a limited-edition Pizza menu that truly celebrates people's love for this ancient Italian dish. Be a witness to innovation with global flavors when you try the exotic Lebanese lamb Shish kebab pizza, the Japanese Teriyaki pizza, the one-of-a-kind Sambal Prawn Pizza or even the Indian Paneer Tikka pizza. These wood-fired sumptuous treats are all hand tossed with an option of the classic Neapolitan and contemporary New York Style base





Where: Alba, JW Marriott Bengaluru





When: Till 12th February





Price: Starts from INR 2400 + taxes





8. Fat Carnival - O Pedro, Mumbai

O Pedro is bringing Goa to you in Mumbai with its much anticipated 'Fat Carnival' (February 1-19, 2023). This year's line-up at O Pedro includes a spectacular limited-edition food and drinks menu and big fat weekend brunch with live music on Sundays. The special menu features reimagined Carnival delicacies including Flatbread "Caldo Verde", Bosco's Pan Roll, Aunty Rita's B**f Pies, Churrasco Chicken, Banana Leaf Roasted Prawns, Roasted Octopus, Bolo San Rival and a whole lot more.





What: Fat Carnival at O Pedro





Dates: From February 1-19, 2023





Where: O Pedro, Unit #2, Ground Floor, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building





Timing: 12 noon to 1 am (Monday to Friday) and 11 am to 1 am (Saturday and Sunday)





