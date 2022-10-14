Festive season is in its full swing and we are celebrating a range of festivals back-to-back. We had Ganesh Chaturthi, then Navratri and Durga Puja, Dussehra and recently, we marked Karwa Chauth as well. In no time, we have Diwali coming up. Marking these many festivals means, we are on a bingeing spree. And why not! Food and celebration go hand-in-hand, and each of these festivities comes with its own share of yummy delicacies. Being an ardent foodie, we leave no chance to devour these treats. But what we mustn't forget in between is our health. Staying fit is most important to enjoy all the festivals with much fervour. And to do that, we must balance our festive meals with proper diet, detoxification and exercise. Now, you must be wondering what all should we do to keep healthy during the festive season! Fret not, we have got you covered!





We recently came across one simple tip that might help you stay healthy for long. Guess what it is? It's a spoonful of ghee. You heard us. Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently took to Instagram to share, "Make GHEE your Best Friend" during the festivities. Let's find out why.





Lovneet Batra Instagram story

Health Benefits Of Ghee:

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra states that ghee is a stereotypical component in our mithai. Besides being a great ingredient in the world of cooking, it also works as an important fat that helps our body assimilate "essential vitamins like A, D and E, which are needed to protect bones, immune functions and skin". And these factors further work together to keep us healthy, hearty and fit.





How To Make Ghee At Home:

Now that you are well aware of the benefits, we suggest, make some ghee at home and enjoy. Let's find out the recipe below.





All you need to do is boil the milk and leave it to cool for atleast four hours. Then when you get a thick malai, scrap it and keep aside (in refrigerator). Continue this process for almost a week.





Now add water in the malai and whip well till a froth float up. Separate the froth and heat it on low flame in a thick bottom saucepan. Let it boil until the fat separates into clarified ghee. Strain and store in a container and use whenever you want.





But always remember, never overdo with anything; moderation is the key!





