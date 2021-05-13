The importance of having adequate vitamins and minerals in your diet is widely discussed by fitness experts and diet gurus. However, not enough is said about the necessity to include adequate fibre in your diet. In addition to keeping your gut and digestive system healthy, a high-fibre diet has several benefits. Fibre-rich foods are extremely good for the heart and help in reducing the risk of stroke and hypertension. Additionally, it can help in maintaining your weight and keep unwanted cravings at bay. This, in turn, helps in regulating blood sugar levels in the body.





Here Are 7 Recipes Which Can Help You Stock Up On Fibre:





1. Palak Dal Khichdi





This tasty khichdi comes loaded with nutrients. It's among the best comfort food for any season. It's a mélange of lentils, rice, spinach and some spices. The perfect wholesome meal is a one-pot dish and can be made easily, without much effort. Click here for the recipe.

Khichdi is one of the simplest recipes for stocking up on fibre.

2. Cucumber Raita





Beat the heat with this refreshing, fibre-rich raita. It has just one main ingredient — cucumber, a must-have in the scorching summer heat. This bowl of raita goes well with almost any dish. It's pleasing to the palate and makes digestion a whole lot easier. Here's the recipe.





3. Khatta Meetha Kaddu





Kaddu or pumpkin is a storehouse of fibre. This dish is fairly simple, and it also bursts with flavours. Chunks of pumpkin are cooked with tamarind, chillies, a pinch of sugar and loads of spices. This dish is popular during Navratri fast, and other religious ceremonies and festivals. Click here for the recipe.





Not many know that pumpkin is a storehouse of nutrients.

4. Methi Palak





High on nutrition, this dish is a storehouse of nutrients that your body needs. The goodness of leafy greens such as methi and palak is blended with delicious spices and chilli. If you are looking at a quick and healthy recipe, for lunch or dinner, your search ends here. Click for the recipe.





5. Lentil and Charred Broccoli Chaat





In this high-on-fibre dish, roasted or charred broccoli is mixed with lentils, beans, potatoes and methi sprouts. The fibre found in lentils helps in increasing energy levels. As they are digested slowly, the energy boost lasts Click for the recipe.





Broccoli chaat is a wonderful way to load up on fibre.

6. Dahi Bhindi





Bhindi or okra is a fibre-packed vegetable. Try this quick and easy recipe, that includes fried bhindi dunked in a yogurt-based gravy. Click here for the recipe.





7. Matar Paneer





It's one of the most popular Indian dishes and makes a wholesome meal. This curry is served at lunch as well as dinner. It goes well with paratha, naan or rice. To make it a bit creamy, add some cashew paste and cream. Click here for the recipe.





So, which of these dishes will you rustle up next? Tell us in the comment section below.