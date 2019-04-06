Beat The Heat With This Refreshing Fibre-Rich Raita

Highlights It is important to stay hydrated during summer days

Picture this: You're having a wholesome meal with a plateful of greasy curries and buttery parathas and then you get served a bowl of chilled raita, which is made using cooling spices, herbs and summer veggies. Wouldn't that be amazing? A bowl of raita goes well with almost all north Indian delicacies and is not only pleasing to the palate but also makes the digestion process a whole lot easier. Now that summer season is here, it is time to indulge in all the seasonal goodness.





Cucumber is one veggie that is perfect to beat the summer heat. You can eat it raw, add it in your drinks and salads, or even make it a part of your raitas. Yes, you read that right!





Adding cucumbers in raita would not only increase the nutritional value of the side dish, but also make it immensely palatable. Cucumber's high water and fibre content makes it apt for digestion, which further helps regulate bowel movements. Raita itself facilitates digestion as it is made using curd and the addition of spices like cumin, black salt complements well with its digestive properties. Other than this, cucumber's diuretic properties help in detoxification.





During summers, our body tends to dehydrate and it is essential to keep it well-hydrated to ensure its effective functioning. Cucumber raita helps in keeping the body hydrated as cucumber comprises 95 percent water content. Since cucumber is low in calorie count as well, adding it to raita is a good way to achieve weight loss goals. If you wish to make cucumber raita in the comforts of your kitchen, here is an easy recipe for you.





So the next time you plan to prepare raita for yourself or your family and friends, think of this summer delight and reap in its many benefits. If you know of more ways of preparing cucumber raita, then share with us in the comments section below.





