Every few hours, we all start to feel hungry. Whether you are working from home or office or travelling or are just enjoying your favourite TV show. Snacking is inevitable, especially when it's some of our beloved crispy treats. From a packet of chips and biscuits full of cream to handful of bhujia - there are some easy snack options, but they can also take a toll on our health. So, how to improve upon this habit of munching? Well, the answer is simple. We may not be able to stop our sudden hunger, but we can for sure change our snacking options to healthier ones! And for you to indulge in those delicious and healthy options, we bring you a few snacks that you can make in just 15 minutes!

Here Are 5 Healthy Snacks You Can Munch Without Guilt:

This delicious chaat recipe is made with a mix of kidney beans, chickpeas and green beans, all tossed with boiled potatoes, tomatoes, cucumber and drizzled with a light dressing of olive oil!

A delicious corn bowl tossed with tangy chutney, chopped onions, lemon juice and a handful of fresh coriander is a treat to have. This recipe is simple to make and full of flavour.

Jowar is one of the healthiest grains to add to your diet. This simple recipe consists of cooked jowar, vegetables and masalas that will tantalize your taste buds.

This tangy and sweet chaat is made with sweet potatoes and is combined with chaat masala, chillies, and lemon juice is a great way to satisfy your hunger.

This delicious bar has a sweet and fulfilling taste that loads you up with energy. In addition, it is packed with all things healthy like dry fruits, brown sugar, and butter.





Make these delicious snacks today, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!