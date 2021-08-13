India is a country known for its spectacular regional cuisines that are versatile and extensive to the core. And why not! One can see the instant shift of vibrant colours and flavours as we move from one region to the other, with different cooking styles, techniques and ingredients. While North Indian food is an amalgamation of bold spices, South Indian cuisine has a piquant touch with a splutter of aromatic seeds, coconut oil and much more. Speaking about South Indian cuisine, it is diversified, with exquisite dishes from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. From Chettinad recipes to Bagara recipes, South India is famous for both non-vegetarian and vegetarian foods. But did you know, it has a wide variety of egg dishes too? Well, yes!





Also Read: 11 Best South Indian Curries You Can Try At Home

Here's A List Of 5 South Indian Egg Recipes You Can Try At Home:

1. Egg Dosa

Let's start the list with egg dosa, also known as Muttai Dosai. This recipe of high-protein egg dosa is an ideal breakfast option for busy mornings. All you need to do is spread the batter, whip up some eggs along with spices and pour prepared egg mixture on top of it. That's it! Click here for the recipe.

2. Egg Kalakki

Ever tried this Tamil version of omelette? This recipe is quite similar to the regular omelette. But what makes it different from the regular one is the use of korma curry in the preparation. It is a famous street-style food of South India. Be it chicken korma, mutton korma or just korma gravy, you can use anything according to your preference to prepare this dish. Want to know the recipe? Click here.

3. Bagara Egg Masala

Boiled eggs dipped in a spicy gravy, this dish helps you put together a wholesome meal in a matter of minutes. Pair it up with steamed rice or regular chapatis, mint chutney and savour! Here's the recipe for you.

4. Chettinad Egg

Well, now is the time you give a fiery twist to your regular egg curry. Chettinad recipes are known to be famous for its super spicy flavours. This Chettinad egg recipe is made with boiled eggs slathered in the pool of spices, onion, tomato and coconut milk. Here's the full recipe for you.

5. Muttai Aviyal

Avial is an iconic dish from Kerala that is essentially a sticky mixture of common, local vegetables, with coconut paste. Pair it up with rice, rasam and sambar and indulge. Prepare this super easy recipe for your impromptu guest gatherings. Trust us, this recipe will be a winner at dinner table! Click here for the recipe.





If you are an egg lover, these recipes are sure to win your heart. Try these recipes and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite.



