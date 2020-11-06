From Sarso Da Saag To Methi Matar Malai, Here Are 5 Winter Dishes From Punjab We love

Winter is always associated with indulgence

Highlights Winter calls for indulgence

Ghee, halwa, ladoos are all winter essentials

Sarso ka saag is just one of the Punjabi winter delicacies we love

Warm quilts, fuzzy woollens, foggy mornings, sunny afternoons and bonfires, there is something about winters up North that makes us want to wait for the season despite the steep dip in temperatures. Another peculiar quality of winters is its impact on our appetite. All of a sudden, we are in the mood for a little extra ghee. Some extra ladoos? No problem. Halwas are always welcome, so are soothing soups and broths. Winters are incomplete without the winter greens too, palak, sarso, bathua, methi; the endless variety of greens do their bit in adding the vital antioxidants in our winter diet. If you happen to be in Punjab, Delhi or Haryana during these months, you would perhaps have a better idea of what we are talking about.





(Also Read: 10 Winter Superfoods Suggested By Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar For Immunity, Skin And Overall Health)





Here Are 5 Punjabi Winter-Special Foods That Have All Our Heart:



1. Sarso Da Saag

You saw this coming, didn't you? Easily one of the most celebrated vegetarian dishes of Punjab, sarso ka saag is made with a combination of mustard leaves and other greens. Prepared with a special mirchi ka tadka and topped with oodles of ghee, this winter delicacy is popularly paired with makki di roti. (Click here for the recipe)

2. Atta Pinni

Pinni is a fresh, fudge-like sweet. It is usually made with atta, ghee and sugar; if you wish you can also add nuts to it. It is known to keep the body warm, besides servings as a sweet finale to your meal. (Click here for the recipe)





3. Paya

The winter staple of erstwhile undivided Punjab is essentially a soothing soup made with trotters of goat or lamb. It is said to have many health benefits, and can especially do wonders for your immunity and energy levels. Paya is also a winter favourite across Delhi, Hyderabad and many other states.





4. Gajar Matar Ki Sabzi

This sweet and savoury stir-fry made with carrots, peas and choice spices goes best with rice and roti. With a bowl of dal, you can make this meal even more wholesome.(Click here for the recipe)





Carrots are abundantly consumed in winters



Promoted Listen to the latest songs , only on JioSaavn.com

5. Methi Matar Malai

All things wintery, all things fine. This creamy dish has a rich, stew-like texture that goes very well with rice, kulcha or naan. The onion and dry fruits add an inimitable richness to the dish.(Click here for the recipe)





Did we miss out on any of your favourites? Do let us know in the comments below!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



