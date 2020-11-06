SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • From Sarso Da Saag To Methi Matar Malai, Here Are 5 Winter Dishes From Punjab We Love

From Sarso Da Saag To Methi Matar Malai, Here Are 5 Winter Dishes From Punjab We love

Can't wait to dig into all the winter delicacies, you have to try these!

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 06, 2020 13:05 IST

Reddit
From Sarso Da Saag To Methi Matar Malai, Here Are 5 Winter Dishes From Punjab We love

Winter is always associated with indulgence

Highlights
  • Winter calls for indulgence
  • Ghee, halwa, ladoos are all winter essentials
  • Sarso ka saag is just one of the Punjabi winter delicacies we love

Warm quilts, fuzzy woollens, foggy mornings, sunny afternoons and bonfires, there is something about winters up North that makes us want to wait for the season despite the steep dip in temperatures. Another peculiar quality of winters is its impact on our appetite. All of a sudden, we are in the mood for a little extra ghee. Some extra ladoos? No problem. Halwas are always welcome, so are soothing soups and broths. Winters are incomplete without the winter greens too, palak, sarso, bathua, methi; the endless variety of greens do their bit in adding the vital antioxidants in our winter diet. If you happen to be in Punjab, Delhi or Haryana during these months, you would perhaps have a better idea of what we are talking about.  

(Also Read: )

Here Are 5 Punjabi Winter-Special Foods That Have All Our Heart:
 

1. Sarso Da Saag
You saw this coming, didn't you? Easily one of the most celebrated vegetarian dishes of Punjab, sarso ka saag is made with a combination of mustard leaves and other greens. Prepared with a special mirchi ka tadka and topped with oodles of ghee, this winter delicacy is popularly paired with makki di roti. (Click here for the recipe)

Newsbeep
4e77hqr

2. Atta Pinni
Pinni is a fresh, fudge-like sweet. It is usually made with atta, ghee and sugar; if you wish you can also add nuts to it. It is known to keep the body warm, besides servings as a sweet finale to your meal. (Click here for the recipe)

3. Paya
The winter staple of erstwhile undivided Punjab is essentially a soothing soup made with trotters of goat or lamb. It is said to have many health benefits, and can especially do wonders for your immunity and energy levels. Paya is also a winter favourite across Delhi, Hyderabad and many other states.

4. Gajar Matar Ki Sabzi
This sweet and savoury stir-fry made with carrots, peas and choice spices goes best with rice and roti. With a bowl of dal, you can make this meal even more wholesome.(Click here for the recipe)

854ad0ao

Carrots are abundantly consumed in winters

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

5. Methi Matar Malai
All things wintery, all things fine. This creamy dish has a rich, stew-like texture that goes very well with rice, kulcha or naan. The onion and dry fruits add an inimitable richness to the dish.(Click here for the recipe)

Did we miss out on any of your favourites? Do let us know in the comments below!

Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  WinterPunjabiNorth Indian Recipes
Move Over Kaju Barfi, Make This 3-Ingredient Badam Barfi For Diwali
Move Over Kaju Barfi, Make This 3-Ingredient Badam Barfi For Diwali
Diwali 2020: Why Eat Adulterated Kaju Katli When You Can Make It At Home? (Recipe)
Diwali 2020: Why Eat Adulterated Kaju Katli When You Can Make It At Home? (Recipe)

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 