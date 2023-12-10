Sweet and flavourful, homemade carrot halwa, also known as Gajar ka halwa, brings back so many childhood memories. This dessert is one of the most liked customary Indian sweets in winter and is loved by children and elders alike. Because of its versatility, food enthusiasts have found new ways to enjoy this treat, one of them being with vanilla ice cream. But that is not the only way. Did you know you can also combine carrot halwa with cheesecake? Yes, you read it right! Carrot halwa cheesecake is a simple yet delicious fusion dessert that can be made with simple ingredients from your pantry. So, if you have some guests over or are looking for a dessert makeover then we have got you covered!

Is Carrot Halwa Good For Health?

The answer is yes! Its basic ingredients are carrot, ghee, sugar, and nuts. So, carrot halwa is loaded with fibres, antioxidants, and vitamin A and C which is extremely beneficial for your eyesight. Moreover, these properties will also help you achieve a good immune system and skin. Carrot halwa can also be made more nutritious by reducing the amount of sugar and replacing it with khoya or mawa and adding other healthy nuts to it instead.





Also Read: 5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gajar Ka Halwa You Didn't Know Of

Carrot halwa cheesecake has a fusion of flavours.

Photo Credit: iStock

Ingredients

For carrot halwa:

5 tablespoons oil/ghee

4 cups (512 grams) of grated carrots

½ cup raisins, soaked

4-5 roughly chopped cashews

4-5 roughly chopped pistachios

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 cups almond flour

1.5 teaspoon grounded cardamom

1 tablespoon flax meal



For cheesecake:

1 cup soaked raw cashews

500 ml full-fat cow milk

½ cup of sugar (or as per desired sweetness level)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt



For garnish:

2 ½ tablespoons of finely chopped pistachios

½ tablespoon of finely chopped pecans

1 tablespoon of finely chopped almonds

Also Read: Unique 'Tadke Wala' Gajar Ka Halwa Has Gone Viral - Here's How It's Made

Impress your guests with this amazing variation of cheesecake.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Carrot Halwa Cheesecake: Recipe To Make No-Bake Carrot Halwa Cheesecake

In a large pan, take 5 tablespoons of oil or ghee and then add grated carrots with 1/8 teaspoon of salt. Mix well. Cook until carrots start to change colour and then add sugar, cardamom, chopped cashews, and pistachios. Continue to cook for another 5-6 minutes and then add 2 cups of almond flour. Keep checking that the carrots do not dry. If they do, cover the lid, and continue to cook the halwa for another 10 minutes until the carrots start to turn brown and caramelize on the edges. Mix the raisins and flax meal, and switch off the heat. Let this concoction sit for a few minutes. Take and line a 9-inch cake pan with parchment and add the carrot mixture to it. Spread it out with a spatula and set it aside. In a blender, add raw cashews, ½ cup sugar, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, 500 ml milk, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Blend the mixture for a minute and let it sit for 5 minutes. Blend the mixture again and repeat until the blend is smooth. At this point add sugar as per the desired level. Add the creamy, smooth cheesecake mixture over the set carrot halwa on the parchment paper and spread it with a spatula. Garnish the cheesecake with chopped pecans, almonds and pistachios. Keep the carrot halwa cheesecake in the freezer for two hours so that it sets. You may need to keep it for an extra hour or so that it sets perfectly in the mould and produces smooth slices. After the cake sets, remove it from the freezer and slice it with a knife as desired!

The best part of the carrot halwa cheesecake is that you can store it in the freezer for up to 2 months. Just take it out 10 minutes before serving so that the cheesecake and halwa soften at room temperature.