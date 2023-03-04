What comes to your mind with the word khichdi? We are sure, unanimously you all will say 'comfort'. Rice and dal cooked together, along with some basic spices, khichdi is staple in India. It is light, wholesome and can be cooked in just no time. In fact, khichdi works as the best solution when you are pressed for time or in no mood to cook. What fascinates us the most is the fact that you can go as creative as you want with a humble khichdi recipe. Some love it as is, some add vegetables to the dish. Then there are people who add meat to it to enhance the flavours of the dish. We recently came across a khichdi recipe that looked both comforting and colourful at the same time. It is referred to as gajar ki khichdi.

Why is khichdi considered a comfort food in India?

Easy to Digest:

Khichdi is a simple dish made from rice and dal, which are both easy to digest. The combination of carbohydrates and proteins in the dish provides your body with the energy it needs, without putting a lot of strain on the digestive system.

Comforting flavour:

The mild, comforting flavour of khichdi makes it a perfect comfort food. The addition of spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric can also provide a soothing effect and is light on stomach.

Versatile:

Khichdi can be customised according to personal preferences. It can be made with different types of dal or rice, making it a versatile dish that can be enjoyed in various forms.

Nutritious:

Khichdi is a highly nutritious dish, enriched with protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals. It provides a complete meal in one bowl and is a great way to nourish the body while providing a sense of comfort.

Traditional dish:

Khichdi has been a part of Indian culture for centuries and is often associated with warmth, home, and family. It is a dish that is passed down to generation. The emotional connect to the dish makes it even more comforting to eat.





How to make gajar ki khichdi?

As mentioned earlier, khichdi defines comfort. This recipe includes rice, dal, gajar and spices in it. The recipe has been shared by Chef Anahita Dhondy on her Instagram handle. "Dal Khichdi is synonymous to a comfort bowl. I know this is the simplest every home makes it recipe - but I had to share my version of dal Khichdi that I eat whenever I want to feel light and not just when I am not feeling well, but every time I want to have something comforting and homely," she mentioned.





Ingredients to make gajar ki khichdi:

To make the dish, we need gajar, moong dal, rice, water, salt and haldi. Then, you need some ghee, hing, jeera and red chilli for tadka.





Method to make gajar ki khichdi:

Start with adding dal, rice and grated gajar to a pressure cooker. Add salt and haldi to it and saute for some time. Pressure cook it with water for 15 to 20 minutes. Once cooked, add a tadka of ghee, hing, jeera and red chilli. That's it. You have a delicious bowl of gajar ki khichdi ready to be relished.





Watch the detailed recipe below:

Try this dish and let us know how you liked it.