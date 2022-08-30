With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, we can't help but be busy with all the last-minute preparations for the festival. This 10-day-long festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is starting on August 31, 2022. Lord Ganesh - also known as Ganpati, Vinayaka and Pilliyair - is considered a symbol of wealth, success and prosperity! Devotees celebrate the Lord by bringing him home, worshipping him and serving him sweets and delicious bhog. As sweets are an important part of this auspicious occasion, it is essential to have a delicious array of mithai at home! We have found some easy ladoo recipes that will make for a delicious treat for Lord Ganesh.











Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Easy Ladoo Recipes For Lord Ganesh

1. Churma Ladoo







The classic delicacy from Rajasthan and Gujarat - churma is brought together to become delicious ladoos. The churma ladoos are made from atta, jaggery, grated coconut, ghee and sesame seeds. This quick mithai is ready in under 30 minutes.







Click here for the full recipe for Churma Ladoo.











2. Besan Ke Ladoo







Another easy ladoo recipe, besan ke ladoo always has a special place in almost every festivity! These soft and sweet ladoos are prepared by roasting besan in ghee, sugar and cardamom and then moulded into its signature round shape.











Click here for the full recipe for Besan Ke Ladoo.

3. Malai Ladoo







With just three ingredients - milk, sugar and paneer - you can easily whip up this creamy and tender malai ladoo at home! All you need to do is slow cook the ingredients till the creamy dough is ready. This creamy dough is shaped into melt-in-your-mouth ladoos.











Click here for the full recipe for Malai Ladoo.





4. Coconut Ladoo







As coconuts are often offered to Lord Ganesh, these coconut ladoos will make for quite the sweet treat for this Ganesh Chaturthi. These ladoos are a soft and indulgent mixture of just two ingredients - coconut and condensed milk.











Click here for the full recipe for Coconut Ladoo.

5. Rava Ladoo







These crunchy and nutty ladoos are made from sooji, ghee, sugar, dry fruits and cardamom powder. This ladoo is very easy to make and it shall make for a delicious prasad for Ganesh Chaturthi.











Click here for the full recipe for Rava Ladoo.











Prepare these easy ladoos at home for Lord Ganesh and let us know which turned out the best in the comments section!











Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!