Everything was completely normal, and then one fine day someone decided to put pineapple slices on pizza and hence began the food wars. The bizarre and interesting food experiments and combinations kept coming and have not stopped to this day. Some meet with a raging fan following while some are tagged as plain, simple weird. One such innovative food combination has recently caught the eyes of business tycoon Anand Mahindra and he wanted his Twitter followers to comment what they think - and let us tell you, the reactions did not disappoint at all!
Confused what are we talking about? Here is the picture Anand Mahindra recently shared on his Twitter page. It is a plate of Idlis on a stick while Sambhar and coconut chutney is being used as dips. The post has been gaining likes and retweets with every passing hour and by now has 1,054 retweets and 13.7k likes. Look at it here:
Bengaluru, India's innovation capital can't stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?? pic.twitter.com/zted3dQRfL— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021
Shortly after, Shahi Tharoor shared the same post but he seemed to be in favor of the idea, look at his tweet here:
absurd but practical! https://t.co/R3yCCMwKVt— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 1, 2021
While Anand Mahindra's concern for innovative food is something we can all relate with, what stole the show are the different comments that people had to give on his creative idea. From humble support to outright repulsion, the Idli on a stick has been garnering some very strong feelings from the Twitterati.
Some have pointed how this might be a great on-the-go snack or how it could save water or manpower needed to wash spoons and plates.
While we complain about the shape and the way we eat it, we must always know that this methodology saves some water by not having to wash our hands which we usually do after eating idly.— Gajesh (@gajeshkr) September 30, 2021
I don't knw why so much hate on food,I found this very interesting infact it'll reduce cost to wash spoons and the man power,on top of that you would have it by your hands also it doesn't cause you anymore.. all this to understand just need a creative mind and willing fr change.— Vijay Jha (@vijayjha01) September 30, 2021
Isse 3 kaam Hal hote hai
1 haath gande nahi honge
2 paani bachega
3 hot and spicy ice cream khane wale ka Sapna pura ho jayega.
Jokes apart this will be great for saving water and unnecessary water littering outside shops….— ravi kant srivastsva (@blue_arc) October 1, 2021
Others pointed out the fact that Idli Sambar is in fact a dish where you douse the soft round Idlis in the tangy Sambhar and use your hands to mash and enjoy the authentic flavors, and this bizarre version is unacceptable:
Dips!! Noo. Pouring sambar on top of idli and mashing it, sliding them on chutney and having with bare hands is divine ????.. We would mash the idli like dialogue frm a tamil mov Soodhu kavvum "இத இட்லினு சொன்னா சட்னி கூட நம்பாது" ????— சுகந்தன் ???? (@suganthanmm) September 30, 2021
Sir, our ‘street food chefs' using their creativity have already damaged the original masala dosa enough by adding what nots. I never thought the simplistic idli can be changed. This is hideous. South Indian food is to be had with hands, no cutlery. Five senses for food!!— Ra Van Joyce (@mowgli748) October 1, 2021
Certain things need to stay the same. It's not Idli. That thing is cooked idli batter on a stick! For us Indians, food is an emotion too. We see, smell, touch and then feel food and we use our hand to eat food to complete the experience.
It's a BIG NO!— Suchithra S (@SuchithraS) September 30, 2021
Lastly, many have also pointed out that there is in fact a type of Idli that is made in leaves and has a similar cylindrical shape to it but is enjoyed without the use of sticks and dips.
Idly made in funnel leafs .. pic.twitter.com/jkkSz1SX9u— Ekam Tanveeii भोसले (@kolhapuri_MH09) October 1, 2021
Actually Idlis are also done in cups or a kind of cups made of leaf called ‘Kotte Kadubu' in south Canara. So this is nothing new but the stick which is an accumulation of waste as it cannot be eaten by stick— Padmavathi S Bhat (@padmabhat) October 1, 2021
And finally comes the notorious memes which are sure to give you a good laugh amongst all the chaotic discussions:
Bengaluru food stalls after seeing Surat egg making videos pic.twitter.com/fYljGBX5hc— Mukesh (@mikejava85) September 30, 2021
Door rahiye meri Idli se ???????????? pic.twitter.com/y41kzJXgGn— Abhishek Sharma (@Wo_Sharma_Ji) September 30, 2021
Bizarre or genius? What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.