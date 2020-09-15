Ginger-Garlic <i>Sabzi (Chitt)</i> Is An Immunity-Boosting Indian Dish Punjabis Swear By

Ginger-garlic sabzi is great for boosting immunity.

Indian spices are renowned for their healing properties. All common Indian spices are rich in antioxidant content that contributes in improving and building our immune system. Ginger and garlic are two of the most commonly used Indian spices; almost all our meals are flavoured with them. In fact, the utility of ginger goes beyond food and extends to beverages like tea. Ginger and garlic have always been considered as accompanying ingredients for our main dish but this recipe elevates them to be the star ingredients of this famous Punjabi dish of adrak lehsun ki sabzi.





As the hot weather paves way for monsoons, and winters soon after, Punjabi households start making ginger-garlic sabzi more often to combat seasonal infections. Also called 'chitt' in regional language, it's considered more of a therapeutic dish and tastes simply amazing. Milk or curd is added to the ginger-garlic paste to make it creamy or tangy, and this dish needs a minimal amount of spice powders to enhance its taste. It is super easy to make and can be paired with rotis or parathas without requiring any other side dish for the meal. Just remember this - store-bought ginger-garlic paste won't yield the same soul-comforting taste and the freshly prepared ginger-garlic paste at home.

Ginger-garlic paste can be easily made at home.











Step-By-Step Ginger-Garlic Sabzi Recipe -

Ingredients -

(Serving - 3-4)

Half cup ginger, chopped

Half cup garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

1 cup milk

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

1-2 green chillies, chopped

Half tsp cumin seeds

Half tsp turmeric powder

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Ghee (clarified butter for cooking)





Method -

Step 1 - Blend ginger and garlic to make a paste. You can add some water to let them blend smoothly.

Step 2 - Heat ghee of your desired quantity in a pan. Saute cumin seeds till they change colour.

Step 3 - Add ginger-garlic paste and green chillies and saute till the paste turns brown.

Step 4 - Add turmeric powder, salt and red chilli powder and mix well with the paste. Saute for a minute.

Step 5 - Pour milk slowly while stirring continuously. Let the milk come to a boil. Turn down the heat to the low level, cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for another 5 minutes. You can add some more milk or water to achieve desired consistency.

Step 6 - Once cooked, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.





If you like your meals more on the tangy side, try this delicious ginger-garlic recipe with half the amount of curd instead of milk.









