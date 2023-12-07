In Indian cuisine, breads play a crucial role in defining the overall outcome of a dish's flavour. From gravies to curries, vegetables to lentils, Rotis or chapatis add a delicious, earthy flavour to the overall meal. In North Indian cuisine, no meal is complete without some sort of bread, more specifically Wheat roti or phulkas. However, now and then, we crave an alternative to give our tastebuds a thrill. While wheat is the most traditionally used flour, not many people know that rice flour can also act as a great, nutritional substitute for the same.





Rice flour roti, also known as Akki roti, originated from Karnataka and has been gaining popularity for being healthy and delicious. These rotis can be made with simple ingredients, rice flour being one of them. Moreover, they go amazingly well with dal, curries, sabzis and even some egg dishes. This simple rice flour roti is perfect to serve during a potluck or a family get-together.

Akki Roti is a gluten-free alternative to wheat rotis.

Health Benefits Of Consuming Rice Flour Roti

Gluten-free:

Yes! Rice flour roti is gluten-free. Many people battle health problems related to gluten consumption like Celiac disease. If so is the case with you, rice flour roti can be an excellent option to go for.

Loaded with Fibre:

If you suffer from constipation, then switching to rice flour roti can be a favourable option for you. Rice flour is rich in fibre and can help regulate your bowel movement. Moreover, this flour can also help in improving your heart health.

Good for Bones:

If you think your body has not been getting enough calcium requirement then fret not. Switching to rice flour rotis can be beneficial for you. Since it is rich in calcium, this flour, when combined with other dietary sources, can fulfil your mineral demands.

Great for the liver:

If you consume rice flour roti regularly, your liver health can improve. This is because of the presence of choline in it, which helps in the transportation of lipids in your body.

Rice Flour roti is rich in calories.

Rice Flour Vs. Wheat Flour: What Is The Difference?

One of the major differences between the two is the presence of gluten. Rice flour roti is gluten-free while wheat roti isn't. Although rice flour is rich in calories and not suitable for cooking, it does not cause any allergies which is not the case with wheat. Wheat flour is more popular worldwide because of its gluten content, which makes its dough versatile and elastic.





