Kadhi is a popular Indian curry made with a tangy batter of curd and besan (gram flour). Just like rajma, chhole and chana, kadhi has a special place in our hearts. Punjabi kadhi, Gujarati kadhi, Rajasthani kadhi and more, the humble kadhi changes slightly as it crosses borders, but its essence remains the same. The besan and curd mixture is cooked for a while before being filled with fried besan pakoras and topped with a tantalising tempering of spices such as whole red chillies, mustard leaves, and curry leaves, creating a melting pot of some strong tarty flavours. The main ingredient that distinguishes this curry from other curries in Indian cuisine is pakoda.





Therefore, it is essential to make the pakoras perfectly to give the entire dish the necessary crunch and flavour. If you're wondering how to go about it, we've got some pointers for you. So, without any further ado, let's learn how to do that.

Here're Some Steps To Make Soft And Fluffy Pakoras For Kadhi:

1. Add Adequate Water

Pay close attention to how much water you add to the batter. The shape and size of the pakoda can be ruined by using too much water.

2. Use The Right Kind Of Utensil And Oil

Choose a heavy-bottomed thick pan or kadhai to help keep the frying temperature stable. Deep-frying oil should have a high smoke point, such as vegetable or peanut oil. Because olive oil has a low smoking point, it should not be used for deep frying.

3. Medium Heat

Always fry pakoras on medium heat to ensure that they are properly cooked and crisp. Make sure the oil is hot enough; otherwise, the pakoras will absorb more oil, resulting in more fat. To test the temperature, first add a small piece of batter. It should rise slowly and not turn brown.

4. Soak In Water

Make sure the pakoras are cooked until they are evenly golden brown. Keep a bowl of water aside. Once all the pakoras are done. Drop the hot pakoras into the water bowl and soak for 1-2 minutes. Soaking pakora in water softens it and removes excess oil.

5. Slightly Squeeze

Finally, squeeze the pakora slightly and drop it into the kadhi.