After eating our lunch, we can't help but crave something sweet to complete the meal! No matter how full we may be, there is always a little room left for dessert, wouldn't you agree?! When we have to decide what to eat for dessert, we often veer towards desi desserts. Rasgulla, gulab jamun, kheer, ladoos, halwa - just thinking about these decadent and scrumptious desserts can make us drool! There is something so magical about Indian desserts that they can never match up to anything else. Our love for desserts has helped us find the recipes of all the Indian sweet delicacies that are made of moong dal. Halwa, ladoos, payasam and more can be made with a handful of moong dal.





Here Are 5 Moong Dal Dessert Recipes:

1.Moong Dal Halwa - Our Recommendation

The quintessential moong dal halwa is a popular treat among foodies! This smooth and velvety halwa just melts in our mouths and tastes absolutely delicious. Powdered moong dal is fried in ghee and then cooked with sugar and milk to achieve this creamy and luscious texture.

Click here for the full recipe of Moong Dal Halwa.

2.Moong Dal Ladoo

Who doesn't love indulging in ladoos?! This bite-sized, round dessert is one of the most loved mithai in India. Moong dal ladoos are soft and delicious. All you have to do is grind roasted moong dal into a powder, fry it in ghee and sugar and make ladoos out of it!





Click here for the full recipe of Moong Dal Ladoo.





3.Moong Dal Ki Barfi

If you are someone who loves eating barfi, then this moong dal ki barfi is ideal for you! First make dough of powdered moong dal, ghee, khoya, sugar and water and then set the barfi. These delicious barfis are very soft and quite scrumptious.





Click here for the full recipe of Moong Dal Ki Barfi.

4.Moong Dal Payasam

Payasam is a popular South Indian dessert that is a lot like kheer. If you are someone who loves the creamy and milky texture of the payasam, then this moong dal payasam will be a delicious treat for you. Blended moong dal is cooked with cardamom, cinnamon and coconut milk.





Click here for the full recipe of Moong Dal Payasam.





5.Ashoka Halwa

This sweet delicacy from Tamil Nadu is smooth and delicious. It resembles a lot of the moong dal halwa but it is more crumbly and dry. Ashoka halwa is a blend of moong dal, wheat flour, saffron, dry fruits and sugar.





Click here for the full recipe of Ashoka Halwa.





Try out these moong dal desserts and let us know in the comments section which one is your favourite!