Eating healthy can go a long way in keeping your mind and body happy. No one knows this better than Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who makes sure to keep himself away from all kinds of unhealthy food. And when it comes to relishing a meal after a great workout, the actor knows how to do it the right way. That's why, when he shared a snapshot of his last night's dinner on Instagram Stories, we couldn't help but drool at the look of the platter. It included a plate of bread, cut-up sausages, scrambled eggs, spinach salad, bacon, sauteed beans, and baked chicken. This is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's version of “eating clean,” and it does look delectable and seems to be a treat for the body too.





This is what Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor posted:

In the first image, you can see a delicious healthy breakfast

Next, the actor can be seen enjoying some green beans, avocadoes and grilled chicken

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor keeps sharing sneak peeks of his meals on his Instagram timeline, and it looks like he always eats healthy. A few months ago, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was on a journey to lose weight and was seen sticking to protein pancakes and eggs. He broke a 15-hour-long fast with this dish.

Once in a while, the actor also embraces his foodie side. Like this one time when he chose to eat his ice cream and might we add, with his hands. In the picture, you can see the actor perched up on a couch and relishing a cone of ice cream, he wrote - “When I get back to the city after wrapping this film, I'm hitting up the ice cream parlor and rocking pastel colors for sure”.

Coming back to his healthy dinner, we have prepared a list of recipes inspired by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's meals which you can prepare at home in case you're planning to go healthy.





1. Baked chicken





To make this dish from Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's plate, all you need is a yogurt-based marinated chicken in a round of spices and herbs, which is to be baked.





2. Scrambled eggs and sausages





A quintessential breakfast dish, which Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor showed us can be had for dinner as well. Scramble the eggs in a mix of spices and serve them with chopped chicken sausages.





3. Sauteed green beans





The beans are sauteed with roasted bell pepper and pine nuts. With the goodness of beans and nuts, this dish is a great treat for the body.





So, what are you waiting for? Cook up a storm in the kitchen with these recipes and go healthy.