High-Protein Diet: 5 Best Protein-Rich Paratha Recipes For A Healthy Breakfast Meal

High Protein Diet: Make your desi breakfast filling and nutritious with protein-rich parathas

The term 'balanced diet' may sound intimidating due to the seemingly endless list of nutrients that it requires us to achieve it. There are three most important macronutrients- protein, carbohydrates and fats- and a whole range of micronutrients, which are also very important for their various and complex roles in helping our body function effectively. But a big part of understanding how to follow a healthy diet is to first understand the importance of the macronutrients for our body. Protein being essential in building and retaining muscle mass, is one of the most important nutrients that must be included in your diet daily.





Dietary Protein Benefits

Dietary protein has a number of benefits for your body, including building and repair of muscles. This is why athletes and body-builders need an abundance of protein in their diets. A high-protein diet is important to retain muscle mass, which may get affected due to excesses of daily life as well as ageing. Protein is present in every single part of our body and it also forms the enzymes that power many chemical reactions in the body. The most widely followed and accepted daily recommended intake of protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.





However, the recommended percentage of daily calories from protein is not fixed and may depend on the level of physical activity that a person indulges in, on a daily basis. Where your dietary protein comes from, also impacts your health. Numerous studies have pointed out that plant-based protein sources are better for your health, as compared to animal-based sources of protein.





High-Protein diet: Protein is important for building and maintaining muscle mass

Protein-Rich Paratha Recipes

Paratha is a popular desi breakfast food that is consumed across the subcontinent, as well as by Indians across the globe. There are some easy ways to make this delicious breakfast food rich in protein. Here are some protein-rich paratha recipes for you try:





Sattu, a desi gem, is an emerging health food that has started getting some recognition at home. Often used in preparing desi energy drinks, sattu is prepared from chickpeas and a combination of healthy flours that make it a great nutritious breakfast ingredient.





The humble green peas are loaded with good quality protein. A 100 gm portion of green peas contains 5 grams of protein (as per USDA) and good amounts of dietary fibre. Matar parathas can make your breakfast filling and rich in protein.





High-Protein Diet: Green peas are rich in protein and fibre

Dal is one of the best sources of plant-based protein. There is a whole range of lentils that can be added to whole wheat flour and made into parathas. In a number of Indian households, leftover lentil curry or dal is used to make parathas.





Egg is one of the best and cheapest sources of healthy protein that is also widely available. You can beat a single egg, spice it with spices of choice and add it to your parathas for a quick-fix delicious breakfast option that is rich in protein.





Kuttu or buckwheat is best known as a fasting ingredient, but this gluten-free flour is also a powerhouse of nutrition. A 100 grams serving of buckwheat contains 13 grams of protein, 10 grams of dietary fibre (as per USDA data). It is also rich in calcium, which is important for boosting bone health.





Mindlessly loading up on protein may not be a good idea. To get a better idea of how much protein you should be including in your diet, consult your dietitian or a certified nutritionist.







