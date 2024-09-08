Soft, spongy, and flavourful, there is hardly anyone who doesn't like dhokla. This popular Gujarati dish has fans not only in the country but also abroad. You'll often come across videos of people trying to make it. While the most-loved variety remains the classic besan dhokla, there are also other varieties made with suji, sweet corn, and even lentils. We're sure you must've tried plenty of them. However, have you ever tried green-coloured dhokla? Yes, such a dhokla exists, and let us tell you, it's all things delicious. Once you try making this unique dish, it might just make you forget about regular dhokla. Why not give it a try and see for yourself?

About Green Dhokla: What Makes This Dish So Unique?

The most striking thing about this dhokla is its green colour! Typically, dhokla batter is made from besan, which gives it a bright yellow hue. But this dhokla is prepared with green moong, chillies, and coriander, and this is the secret behind its distinct green colour. You can expect a similar soft and spongy texture as you would from regular dhokla. The spicy tempering over it further enhances its flavour, making it a must-try for dhokla lovers.

Is Green Dhokla Healthy?

Absolutely! Green moong, the key ingredient in this recipe, is an excellent source of protein, making this dhokla super healthy. Moreover, the batter also consists of suji (semolina), which adds fibre and enhances its nutritional value. Anything that is high in fibre or protein is quite wholesome and makes for a wonderful addition to a weight-loss diet. So, go ahead and enjoy it without any guilt!

Dhokla Recipe | How To Make Unique Green Dhokla At Home:

The recipe for this unique green dhokla was shared by digital creator Aishwarya Sonvane (@myflavourfuljourney) on Instagram. To make it, start by adding soaked green moong, ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, and curd to a mixer grinder. Grind to form a smooth paste. Once done, transfer to a large bowl and add suji and some water. Mix well. Let this batter rest for around 15-20 minutes. Now, add salt to taste, oil, fruit salt, and a little water. Give the batter a good stir and transfer it to a greased plate. Steam it on a medium-high flame for 15 minutes. For the tadka, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, sesame seeds, and curry leaves. Pour this tadka over the dhokla and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot and enjoy!

Will you try this high-protein green dhokla at home? Let us know in the comments below!