How To Make Summer-Special <i>Sabja</i> Seed Pudding For A Yummy And Wholesome Breakfast

Most of us swear by quick and nutritious breakfast meals to give a healthy start to the day. A healthy breakfast not only boosts our energy, but also helps our system to run smoothly. Hence, we are in a constant search for recipes which are packed with nutrients and are easy to prepare. To meet the demand, we bring you a nutrient-rich sabja seed pudding recipe that can be put together in no time. The recipe gets even more delicious when we add some summer-special fruits to it.





If you go by the appearance and texture, sabja seeds (also known as basil seeds or tukmaria) are often touted to be the distant cousin of chia seeds. Sabja seeds are rich in protein, healthy carbs, fibre and several other health benefiting properties, making it an ideal ingredient to include in a breakfast meal.





Sabja Seeds For Breakfast | Health Benefits Of Sabja Seeds

Basil seeds are dubbed to be good for digestion and metabolism. Due to the presence of dietary fibers, protein and omega-3 fatty acids, these seeds help to keep a person full for a longer time. These factors further help in promoting weight loss.

As per Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, sabja seeds are rich in antioxidants, which contribute in controlling diabetes. The antioxidants also help to naturally detox our body and regulate healthy gut.





It is said that sabja seeds have antispasmodic properties that help in strengthening immunity, boosting energy and fighting seasonal cough and cold.





These miniscule teardrop-shaped seeds are hard to chew. Hence, it is best to soak them in milk/water before consumption; soaking turns the seeds gelatinous and easy to eat.





Here's The Recipe For Summer Special Sabja Seed Pudding:

Ingredients:

Sabja seeds: 2 tablespoons





Milk- 1 cup





Pineapple- 8-10 pieces (chopped)





Mango- 8-10 pieces (chopped)





Sweet-chilli mango sauce- 1-2 tablespoon (click here for the recipe)





Dry fruits and nuts of your choice- 1 teaspoon (optional)





Method:

Step 1. Mix the sabja seeds with milk and whisk till both the ingredients are mixed well together. You may stop whisking when you find the seeds start swelling up.





Step 2. Store it in an airtight container and let it rest overnight in refrigerator.





Step 3. Next morning, you will find the mixture has turned gelatinous. Take a serving bowl or glass to assemble the pudding.





Step 4. Put some mango sauce as the base; then add some soaked sabja seeds on top of it and top it will the fruits (mangoes and pineapple). Make another layer in the same method.





Step 5. Top it with some dry fruits and nuts to add crunch to the dish. You may also drizzle some maple syrup/honey on the top.





The sabja seed pudding is ready to indulge.





This pudding can also be considered as a healthier dessert option to satiate your sweet cravings. Eat healthy, stay safe!



















