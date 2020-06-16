How To Make Summer-Special <i>Sabja</i> Seed Pudding For A Yummy And Wholesome Breakfast

SEARCH
How To Make Summer-Special Sabja Seed Pudding For A Yummy And Wholesome Breakfast

Sabja seeds are rich in protein, healthy carbs, fibre and several other health benefiting properties, making it an ideal ingredient to include in a breakfast meal.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: June 16, 2020 14:06 IST

  • Sabja seeds are often touted as the distant cousin of chia seeds
  • Sabja seeds are rich in protein, healthy carbs, fibre and more
  • It is best to soak sabja seeds in milk/water before consumption

Most of us swear by quick and nutritious breakfast meals to give a healthy start to the day. A healthy breakfast not only boosts our energy, but also helps our system to run smoothly. Hence, we are in a constant search for recipes which are packed with nutrients and are easy to prepare. To meet the demand, we bring you a nutrient-rich sabja seed pudding recipe that can be put together in no time. The recipe gets even more delicious when we add some summer-special fruits to it.

If you go by the appearance and texture, sabja seeds (also known as basil seeds or tukmaria) are often touted to be the distant cousin of chia seeds. Sabja seeds are rich in protein, healthy carbs, fibre and several other health benefiting properties, making it an ideal ingredient to include in a breakfast meal.

Sabja Seeds For Breakfast | Health Benefits Of Sabja Seeds

Basil seeds are dubbed to be good for digestion and metabolism. Due to the presence of dietary fibers, protein and omega-3 fatty acids, these seeds help to keep a person full for a longer time. These factors further help in promoting weight loss.

As per Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, sabja seeds are rich in antioxidants, which contribute in controlling diabetes. The antioxidants also help to naturally detox our body and regulate healthy gut.

It is said that sabja seeds have antispasmodic properties that help in strengthening immunity, boosting energy and fighting seasonal cough and cold.

These miniscule teardrop-shaped seeds are hard to chew. Hence, it is best to soak them in milk/water before consumption; soaking turns the seeds gelatinous and easy to eat.

Also Read: Consume Diabetes, Weight Loss-Friendly Sabja (Basil) Seeds To Stay Cool Naturally

agenaj5Basil seeds are dubbed to be good for digestion and metabolism





Here's The Recipe For Summer Special Sabja Seed Pudding:

Ingredients:

Sabja seeds: 2 tablespoons

Milk- 1 cup

Pineapple- 8-10 pieces (chopped)

Mango- 8-10 pieces (chopped)

Sweet-chilli mango sauce- 1-2 tablespoon (click here for the recipe)

Dry fruits and nuts of your choice- 1 teaspoon (optional)

Method:

Step 1. Mix the sabja seeds with milk and whisk till both the ingredients are mixed well together. You may stop whisking when you find the seeds start swelling up.

Step 2. Store it in an airtight container and let it rest overnight in refrigerator.

Step 3. Next morning, you will find the mixture has turned gelatinous. Take a serving bowl or glass to assemble the pudding.

Step 4. Put some mango sauce as the base; then add some soaked sabja seeds on top of it and top it will the fruits (mangoes and pineapple). Make another layer in the same method.

Step 5. Top it with some dry fruits and nuts to add crunch to the dish. You may also drizzle some maple syrup/honey on the top.

The sabja seed pudding is ready to indulge.

This pudding can also be considered as a healthier dessert option to satiate your sweet cravings. Eat healthy, stay safe!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

