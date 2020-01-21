Belly Fat Can Lead To Multiple Heart Attacks: These Foods Can Help In Weight Loss

In today's world, increasing rate of heart attacks is one of the major concerns around the globe. Several causes of cardiovascular risks include obesity, smoking, alcohol, high blood pressure, genetic issues etc. Increasing stomach fat, also known as 'hidden fat' in abdomen, can lead to worsening of the risk, an earlier study stated. Recently, another study stated that heart attack survivors having excess belly fat are at a higher risk of another heart attack. It was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology. The study, which is termed to be the largest and most definitive ever conducted on the topic, followed more than 22,000 patients after their first heart attack.











Most patients - 78 percent of men and 90 percent of women - were found to have abdominal obesity or waist circumference of 94 cm or above for men and 80 cm or above for women.











"In our study, patients with increasing levels of abdominal obesity still had a raised risk for recurrent events despite being on therapies that lower traditional risk factors connected with abdominal obesity - such as anti-hypertensives, diabetes medication, and lipid-lowering drugs," said lead researcher Dr. Hanieh Mohammadi, as per an ANI report.











On that note, the fat around the tummy is the easiest to gain and sadly, the toughest to shed. There are a couple of factors that contribute towards belly fat and you need a combination of a good diet and regular exercise to get rid of the extra pounds. In some cases, the hidden reason for a bulging belly may be an unrelated factor like stress or sleep deprivation.







One must also remember, in order to lose weight, calorie intake should be lesser than total daily calories burned. Here are some superfoods, which are easily available in every kitchen, that help in reducing belly fat.





Photo Credit: istock





5 Foods That Help In Reducing Belly Fat

Ajwain seed







Also known as carom seeds, ajwain work as a miracle in losing the extra pounds. It helps in digestion, leading to lesser fat storage, which results in weight loss. All you need to do is boil a tablespoon of ajwain seeds in a liter of water and sip on it throughout the day.











(Also Read: Why You Should Be Drinking Ajwain Water Every Day: 6 Hard-to-Beat Reasons.)











Moong dal







Whenever an expert shares diet-chart for losing weight, one will surely see boiled moong dal in the list. This dal is full of vitamins, minerals and several other nutrients. Due to high protein and fiber content in it, people feel fuller after having a bowl of boiled moong dal, leading to decrease in hunger.











(Also Read: Moong Dal For Weight Loss: Here's How India's Favourite Dal Can Help You Burn Fat)











Lauki







Lauki or bottle gourd is low in calories, hence helps in promoting weight loss. A bowl of home-cooked lauki contains only 73 calories. The vitamins and minerals present in it keep the body nourished and curb hunger pangs.











(Also Read: This Weight Loss-Friendly, Low-Carb Summer Snack Is An Ideal For Dieters)











Dalia







Also referred as bulgar wheat or broken wheat, it is one of the most popular Indian breakfast meals. High in protein and low in fat, Dalia provides nutrients, without piling on the pounds. Packed with fiber, manganese and vitamin B, Dalia helps in keeping you full for a long time.











(Also Read: 4 Reasons Why Daliya Helps In Weight Loss)











Sabja







Basil seeds or sabja is rich in vitamins A, E, K, B and a great source of dietary fiber. Eating these prior to a meal will prevent you from overeating as well as keep constipation at bay. Sabja works as an excellent diet supplement, killing all your hunger woes and aiding in weight loss.











(Also Read: Weight Loss: How To Use Sabja (Basil) Seeds To Lose Weight Effectively)











Hence, you may start having these superfoods to keep a check on your weight and prevent yourself from any further and severe damages.











(Also Read: 9 Common Causes of Heart attack: Are Men More at Risk Than Women?)







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



