Healthy Diet: 5 Carrot-Based Drinks That Are Delicious And Easy To Make

It's best to include seasonal food in your diet as these freshly produced foods bring a wealth of health benefits. Although, carrots are available almost throughout the year, the best ones are around only during the winters. The season-special carrots are a powerhouse of nutrition. This bright red, crunchy veggie is known for its juiciness and slightly sweet taste. It brims with vitamin A and dietary fibre; and, as it is also low in carbohydrates, it is a great pick for your weight loss diet. If you've had enough of gajar ka halwa and ignored your weighing scale all through this season, try these carrot-based drinks for your healthy diet.





This healthy and delicious drink cannot be missed, especially during winters. After carrot pieces are boiled in water, some salt and spices like mustard powder are added, and they are left to mature to absorb maximum flavours. Carrot kanji has a unique sweet and salty taste, and makes for a super refreshing drink.





Carrot kanji is a nutrient-rich winter drink.

Drinking carrot juice every day is a ritual in many households during this season. Grate and juice the carrot or add other vegetables like beetroot and spinach. Add some lime juice and wolf down this nutritional drink. Carrot juice is said to improve immunity, skin health and also eye sight.





Carrot Smoothie

Mix carrots with fruits like bananas, apples, pineapple and make a smoothie by adding yogurt, some cinnamon powder, ginger and honey. A powerful breakfast smoothie will be ready to fuel you with energy and nutrition. You can also make this smoothie with milk instead of yogurt.





Carrot Mocktail

Level up your drinks with some red hot colour and refreshing taste from carrots. Make your own virgin carrot martini by mixing carrot juice with some grated ginger and a dash of lemon. Gobble it down and feel the high of wellness from the delicious drink.





A light soup that you can just drink up. Boil carrots along with beetroot, garlic and ginger; add some spices. Drain the soup and pour this liquid-y warm carrot soup in a bowl. Slurp through this warm soup for dinner while tucked into your cosy blanket.





Carrot soup is a delicious drink that may bring you warmth.





Bid adieu to winters after enjoying the most of seasonal carrots while they are still around. These drinks with carrots are also easy to make at home, so are definitely worth a try.









