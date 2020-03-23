Healthy Diet Recipe: Detox Your Body With This Quick And Easy Kiwi-Green Tea Drink (Recipe Inside)

Highlights A body full of toxins is the one that is likely to gain weight easily

'Body detox' is something every one of us talk a lot about! What is detoxification? As per Cambridge dictionary, it is the process of removing harmful chemicals from something; here it is removing toxins from the body. It is one of the major factors of weight management. A body full of toxins is the one that is likely to gain weight easily and quickly. Although our body automatically flush out toxins, there are times when there is a need to undergo proper detox regime. Hence, if anyone of you is planning to shed those extra kilos, detoxification of the body may help. Detoxification is also stated to help in boosting immunity and uplifting the mood.





Here we bring you a quick and easy kiwi-green tea drink, which can be a yummy option during your detox regime.

Benefits Of Kiwi Fruit:

Kiwi is known to be a rich source of antioxidant, vitamin C, K, E and several minerals. As per USDA data, per 100 grams of kiwi fruit contain 154 percentage of Vitamin C. It helps in not only eliminating free radicals, but also boost immunity. It is also a powerhouse of dietary fibre, which also facilitates weight loss.





Benefits Of Green Tea:

Green tea has zero calorie-content and tends to fill your stomach, further preventing from binge eating. It is a rich source of antioxidants that promote metabolism, automatically aiding weight loss.

Here's The Recipe For Kiwi-Green Tea Drink:

Serves: one





Ingredients:





Kiwi: one cup (finely chopped)





Green Tea: one-and-half teaspoon





Lemon juice: two tablespoon





Water- one glass





Honey: to taste





Mint: to garnish





Preparation:





Boil the water and add the green tea after switching off the flame.





Close the lid and let it infuse of three to four minutes.





Now take a blender, add the chopped kiwi (leaving a few for garnishing purpose), green, tea, lemon juice and honey. You can use less amount of lemon juice if you want the drink to be lesser tangy.





Take the juice in a mason jar/any glass of your choice.





Garnish with some crushed mint leaves and chopped kiwis.





Variation:





To make it chilled, you refrigerate the green tea for a while or add some ice cubes to the drink.





You can also serve it as a welcome drink to your guests; just add some soda to the drink. All you need to do is, before serving the drink in a glass, mix it with some soda, ice and crushed mint and shake well. Enjoy!



















