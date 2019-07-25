Healthy Diet Tips: 5 Calcium-Rich Vegetables You Could Include In Your Diet 

There are so many vegetables that you can add to your diet that are loaded in calcium.

Calcium is one of the most important minerals required by your body for growth and functioning. The calcium we incur from foods is taken by our bones and teeth. In the case of calcium deficiency, our bones tend weaken by time, and in worse cases even make you immobile. Calcium is also essential for blood vessel expansion and contraction, and muscle contractions. Dental ordeal, brittle nails, skin inflammation and extreme fatigue are also some common symptoms of calcium deficiency. Many a people rely on calcium supplements and fortified foods to meet their calcium requirements of the day. However, you would be surprised to know that you are surrounded by many natural sources of calcium. There are so many vegetables that you can add to your diet that are loaded in calcium.





Here are some calcium-rich vegetables that you must try.



1. Broccoli

For the longest time, broccoli was considered as an exotic veggie that is only available in supermarkets. Now, broccolis can be found anywhere, so do stock up on the nutritional wonder. In addition to being rich in fibre and an array of antioxidants, broccoli is fairly rich in calcium too that can do wonders for your bone health.





2. Spinach

Popeye the sailor man said it, and now we are saying it too! Spinach is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Spinach is an excellent source of protein, iron, magnesium, potassium, vitamin A and calcium. Did you know 100 grams of spinach has about 99 mg of calcium?

3. Kale

The cruciferous veggie is also a treasure trove of health properties. Eating kale may help manage diabetes, aid weight loss, boost digestion and eye health. You would be surprised to know that hundred grams of kale contains 150 mg of calcium.





4. Cabbage

Cabbage is an incredibly versatile vegetable; you can use to make soups, salads, sabzi, dumplings and curries. It is low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and is an incredible source of calcium, thiamine, iron, magnesium and potassium.





5. Okra

Okra, or bhindi, is also a very good source of calcium. Additionally, it is also enriched with potassium, folic acid, vitamins B and C. Consuming okra may also do wonders for blood glucose management because of its high fibre content. You can include them in gravies, add them to soups or detox drinks.





Include these veggies in your diet and keep the chances of calcium deficiency at bay.









