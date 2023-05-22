Cooking can take up a lot of time, and that is something not all of us have in abundance. A great way to continue enjoying homemade meals, especially during busy work days, is to make them ahead. Salad is the best contender for it. When it comes to preparing salads, nothing beats the convenience of making them in advance. However, the challenge lies in ensuring that the ingredients retain their crunchiness and freshness. Salads use fresh, uncooked ingredients like lettuce and arugula leaves, which start wilting and darkening in no time. But these salads take care of this issue by using long-lasting ingredients that stay fresh with the help of preservative-like foods in the vinaigrette and dressing.





Whether you're looking for a protein-packed salad or a refreshing and cool one, these recipes offer a variety of flavours and textures that will keep you happy and nourished throughout the day, or week. The best part? These salads can be prepared ahead and will stay delightfully crisp after you take them out of the refrigerator later.

Here Are 5 Easy Salads That Will Stay Fresh For Days:

1. Chickpea and Spinach Salad

Chickpeas (or chana) are a versatile ingredient found abundantly in India. This salad combines the nuttiness of boiled chickpeas with the pungency of spinach. Lemon and mint help the salad stay fresh and zesty. Prepare the salad in advance and boiled spinach when it's time to eat. Click here for the recipe.

2. Mixed Bean Salad

Bring your favourite beans of rajma, chickpeas and green chickpeas to this plate of nutritious salad that tastes great with the addition of veggies like tomato and capsicum. The dressing of lemon, basil, garlic, coriander and spring onions makes it even more flavourful. The beans retain their crunchiness for days together. Click here for the recipe for Mixed Beans Salad.

3. Watermelon And Feta Salad

Summer provides us with juicy, sweet watermelons. Combine fresh watermelon cubes with crumbled feta cheese, olives, and a handful of mint leaves to make this popular summer salad. For a tangy kick, drizzle some extra virgin olive oil. This refreshing salad not only helps beat the summer heat but also provides hydration and essential vitamins. Click here for the recipe for Watermelon And Feta Salad.

4. Lentil Salad

Lentil (dal) possess the ability to soak up the vinaigrette and stay fresh for a long time. You can take your favourite lentils or a combination of lentils of your choice, and mix them with onion, garlic and cherry tomatoes. Throw in apple cubes to add some sweetness and top with the citrusy dressing. Click here for the recipe for Lentil Salad.

5. Quinoa Salad

Quinoa is an excellent substitute for traditional grains and is readily available in most grocery stores. In this salad, cook the quinoa and mix it with a variety of veggies like broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, and some boiled lentils. Add in fresh herbs like coriander or mint and basil later. Drizzle with a tangy dressing made from lemon juice, olive oil, mosambhi juice and green chilli. This protein-packed salad is not only nutritious but also provides a delightful crunch and texture. Click here for the recipe for Quinoa Salad.

With these make-ahead salads, you can enjoy the convenience of prepping your meals in advance and still enjoy the crunchiness of the ingredients.