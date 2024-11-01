The season of chapped lips and dry skin is almost here. You're probably busy rummaging through your dusty wardrobe to bring out warm garments - sweatshirts, sweaters, jackets, and beanies. Taking necessary precautions is essential to protect ourselves from the sudden dip in temperatures. But come on, winter isn't all bad, especially when you consider the food. It's that time of year when we find comfort in indulging in a variety of warm and wholesome dishes. Check out these 10 lip-smacking Indian dishes we can't wait to savour this cold season!

Here Are 10 Comforting Indian Dishes To Try This Winter Season:

1. Khichdi

Who isn't a fan of khichdi? A nutritious combination of rice and dal, khichdi is a one-pot meal that's a classic choice for cold weather. This hearty and comforting dish keeps us warm and can be customised to your taste.

Also Read: 5 Reasons Why Methi Dal Is A Perfect Winter Meal - Recipe Inside

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Methi Pakora

Imagine biting into steaming hot, crispy pakodas, followed by a sip of tea on a winter day - a slice of paradise indeed. Adding methi, or fenugreek, gives this Gujarati snack an irresistible twist.

3. Dal Palak Shorba

Dal palak shorba is packed with mild spices, spinach, lentils, and ginger-garlic, making it a comforting soupy delight for chilly evenings. Tip: Sprinkle some pepper to beat the cold like a pro!

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Rogan Josh

This melt-in-the-mouth mutton dish is perfect for spice enthusiasts. The piping hot curry, cooked with Kashmiri spices, will warm you from the inside and leave you feeling extra cosy. Pair it with jeera rice or roti for the perfect meal.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Rasam Rice

South Indians swear by rasam rice, and for good reason - it's easy to make, comforting, and feels like home. When the tanginess of rasam is absorbed by the rice, it creates a truly delightful treat.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Sarson Ka Saag

Another wintertime favourite is sarson ka saag, made with fresh mustard greens and traditionally served with makki ki roti. The dish is incomplete without a dollop of butter! Plus, sarson ka saag is packed with essential nutrients.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Bisi Bele Bhath

Bisi Bele Bhath is a South Indian rice dish made with a perfect blend of rice, dal, vegetables, a variety of flavourful spices, and, of course, plenty of ghee. Similar to the classic khichdi, Bisi Bele Bhath is ideal for winter, and it's easy to see why!

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Gajar Ka Halwa

The go-to winter dessert for many Indian households is undoubtedly gajar ka halwa. Digging into this hot, sweet delicacy, immersed in ghee, will make your tummy do a happy dance. Top it off with some dry fruits and enjoy it snuggled under your blankets.

Also Read: Forget Scrambled Eggs! Try This Quick Scrambled Paneer Recipe That's Perfect For Winter Mornings

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Til Pitha

Soft and crunchy til pithas are a staple Assamese dessert. These pancake-like treats are filled with a delicious mixture of jaggery and sesame seeds, making them a perfect winter sweet indulgence.

10. Gushtaba

The savory dish, consisting of minced mutton balls cooked with royal Kashmiri spices and curd, often takes the place of dessert in Kashmiri cuisine. The Gushtaba is incredibly rich and flavourful, making it ideal for winter.

Which of these recipes are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)