Winter season is the best time to enjoy mouth-watering food items including sweet treats. Everything, right from ghee-laden gajar ka halwa to exotic chocolate desserts, tastes good in this weather. Do you agree? Imagine pouring drool-worthy hot chocolate sauce over a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream. Isn't it a combination worth dying for? Ice cream lovers will admit that a heavenly sauce poured on ice cream garnished with a whole lot of toppings makes for an irresistible dessert. Now, that we are discussing all this, have you started drooling already? If yes, then, it's time to treat yourself to this amazing recipe. If you have some ice cream available at home, all you need to do is make a good sauce that goes well with it.

Also read: Weekend Special: 5 Eggless Desserts To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

Chef Guntas Sethi posted a recipe video for chocolate fudge sauce that can be easily made at home. Follow this recipe and prepare a wonderful chocolate hot fudge sundae at home. In the caption, the chef mentioned, “Is there anything we don't love about chocolate, ice cream and a decadent sundae! This one topped with a chocolate fudge sauce and some nuts is the perfect indulgence you're looking for!”

Ingredients:

1)Sugar – ½ cup

2) Milk – 2/3 cup

3) Salt – ¼ tablespoon

4) Cocoa powder – 1/3 cup

5) Unsweetened chocolate (chopped) – 1 cup

6) Butter – 3 tablespoons

7) Vanilla extract – 1 tablespoon

Method:

1)Start by heating some sugar along with some milk. Bring it to a boil until the sugar is well dissolved.

2) Now, lower the heat and add some salt and cocoa powder and whisk it until the powder is well incorporated.

3) Add some chocolate as well as vanilla extract along with butter and cook it on low to medium heat until it thickens. A wonderful drool-worthy sauce is ready to be savoured.

The chef also mentioned the following points in the post:

- All those who wish to store the sauce, can do so. Chef Guntas stated that you can freeze the chocolate sauce for up to 2 months and reheat it whenever you wish to use it.

- You can garnish your sundae with some chopped chocolate, roasted almonds and whatever other toppings of your choice.

Now, if you want to have a good weekend and have fun while sitting in the comfort of your house, don't forget to try out this sauce and relish a drool-worthy sundae.