The weekend is all about indulging in our cravings and deepest foodie desires! If you have a sweet tooth like us, then your weekend must be all about digging into desserts. Cakes, ice creams, mousse, cheesecakes - just thinking about these decadent delicacies has us drooling. However, if you are a vegetarian, then your options become limited. Most dessert recipes have eggs in them, and not everybody indulges in eggs. But that shouldn't stop one from indulging in sweet treats. That is why we have found the recipes of classic desserts that come with a twist; you don't need eggs to prepare these recipes.





Here Are 5 Eggless Dessert Recipes:

1. Chocolate Mousse - Our Recommendation

Creamy, smooth and delicious - the mousse is one dessert that almost everybody enjoys digging into! If you love chocolate, then you will thoroughly enjoy this dessert. This chocolate mousse recipe has no eggs, so you can indulge in it whenever you want.

Click here for the full recipe for Chocolate Mousse.

2. Banana Cake

Creamy flavours of banana mixed with the nuttiness of walnuts and a hint of cinnamon; the banana cake is a delicious sweet delight. You can enjoy the banana cake as a teatime snack or as dessert. The best part is that it is eggless.





Click here for the full recipe for Banana Cake.

3. Vanilla Cake

Simple, decadent and delicious - one can never go wrong with vanilla cake! Wrap the cake with frosting and add sprinkles on top, you will enjoy a creamy and delicious cake at home. This vanilla cake requires no egg.





Click here for the full recipe for Vanilla Cake.

4. Ice Cream Sundae

Probably one of the easiest desserts you can whip at home. Layers of ice cream, chocolate sauce, biscuits and cake make for a delicious indulgence for the weekend. You can also add toppings of your choice.





Click here for the full recipe for Ice Cream Sundae.

5. Marble Cake

As the names suggest, this decadent cake actually looks like marble! The swirls of vanilla and chocolate offer a delicious balance of flavours, making this fluffy and soft cake taste scrumptious.





Click here for the full recipe for Marble Cake.





Try out these delicious desserts this weekend and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!