Let me guess, you are trying to eat healthily but somehow can't get used to the recipes. While many of us relate healthy eating to only having greens, fruits, and vegetables- this is not the case! If you are looking for a good amount of nutrition and protein, you can get them from many everyday ingredients. Take, for instance, lentils (dals.) Lentils are a good source of protein and nutrients. They are a part of our daily meals, and cooking with them is familiar to us. So, if you want to add lentils to your protein-rich diet, here are some recipes to try.





Here's 7 Protein-Rich Dal Recipes For Breakfast

In this recipe for sprouts idli, we've added a new twist by substituting sprouts for the traditional urad dal idli batter. Idlis will be ready in no time if a few ingredients are simply swapped out. This recipe is also suitable for weight loss.

This paratha with moong dal is loaded with protein and is tasty. It can be enjoyed as part of a breakfast meal when paired with a bowl of curd. This recipe is easy to make and delicious.

This famous dosa from Andhra Pradesh is an absolute delight. It is hearty and healthy and is made with moong dal. This green coloured dosa has a soft texture that melts in your mouth. You can fill the pesarattu with Upma and enjoy its deliciousness.





A staple of every traditional North Indian feast is dal shorba, a delicious soup made with dal. Typically, shorba is quite filling. Additionally, you wind up consuming fewer calories because of the dish's high-water content. In this rainy weather, a spicy dal shorba is perfect to have.





One of the healthiest Indian snacks is supposed to be dhokla. Dhokla saves you a lot of calories by not being deep-fried. It is made from the fermented batter, steamed to perfection, and topped with tadka for an extra zing!











This chutey may not be as popular but is nonetheless delicious. The wonderful thing about this chutney is that it's made with a blend of several dals, including chana, urad, moong dhuli, and arhar. You can pair this chutney with any meal.

7. Moonglet

A protein-rich breakfast like this 'moong dal omelette' or moonglet is a great way to start the day. The moonglet also contains healthy ingredients like onion, tomatoes, and capsicum in addition to the moong dal.











So, the next time you are looking for healthy and protein-rich recipes, do try these! Let us know in the comments below which one was your favourite!