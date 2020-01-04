High Protein Diet: How To Eat Egg Whites, 5 Fun Ways

Eggs are an incredible addition to weight-loss diet

An egg is undoubtedly one of the best sources of protein available out there. It is often considered as the best bio-available source of protein too, meaning it is very easy for our body to assimilate protein from eggs. Eggs are enriched with a treasure of nutrients like iron, carotenoids, and disease fighting nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin too. If you have been trying to gain muscle, or lose weight, your peers may have advised you to add more eggs to your diet. This is because protein helps build muscle, post work-out they also help aid muscle recovery. High protein foods help induce satiety too, if you feel full after a meal, you are much less likely to inch towards anything fried and fattening too soon. This way, you can keep your weight in check too. For the longest time, egg yolk has been in the eye of storm. Some studies blamed them of spiking cholesterol levels, some studies debunked such claims. But if you are looking to eat more of egg whites, and do not know many ways to make the routine fun. We are here to help.





Health Benefits of Egg Whites

According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, egg white is 90% water and 10% pure protein like albumin, mucoproteins and globulins, its primary role is to protect the yolk . In addition to being incredibly rich in protein, egg whites are also high in potassium, niacin, riboflavin, magnesium , while the yolks provide vitamin A, phosphorus, iron, zinc and vitamin D.





Here are 5 fun ways to make most of egg whites:

1. Whip Up And Omelette





That's right. Separate the egg white and yolk. Now whip the white that you are left with very well until you get a white, creamy colour, you can add more egg whites too. Next, add herbs or veggies of your choice, you can throw in some cheese too. Transfer it to a hot pan. Let it cook. Your omelette is ready.





2. Blend Some Smoothie





Shakes and smoothies made with raw eggs are incredibly popular in the world of health and nutrition. After an intense round of gymming, you tend to lose lot of muscle. Raw eggs help muscle recovery. Take a blender. Add a cup of milk, one whole banana, one egg (yolk separated), 2 tablespoon honey, ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder and blend. Your smoothie is ready.





Eggs are super versatile in nature

3. Slide between buns or sandwiches





Boil the egg, toss away the yolk. Cut the egg whites in pieces of desired length. Take a toasted brown bread, spread some cheese or home-made mayonnaise. Layer it with the egg whites, then put some tomatoes finish it off with a seasoning of black pepper and your choice of herbs. Your low-carb, high-protein sandwich is ready





Scrambled eggs are super easy to make

4. Scramble it





Scrambled egg whites. Scramble some egg whites and enjoy it with the side of boiled spinach and scallions, season it with black pepper.





5. Soufle





This Broccoli soufflé is a cheesy, buttery soufflé packed with the goodness of broccoli and eggs. This is a perfect brunch dish.





Try these recipes at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







