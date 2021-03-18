If you think Goa is all about pristine beaches and bustling parties, then perhaps it's time to add more things to this list. Amidst the picturesque beachscapes, what we often miss or ignore is the delicious local foods of Goa. So, let's begin with understanding what Goan cuisine is all about? It is essentially the food culture of the people of Goa, which is dominated by rich usage of spices, local produce, red meat and seafood. Given the tropical climate of the state, the cuisine here is rich and intensely flavourful. The origin of Goan cuisine can be traced back to various Eastern and Western influences. In fact, it is deemed to be a perfect blend of Portuguese, French, Konkani and Malabari food cultures. This makes Goan cuisine extensive and versatile.

Goa is a multi-ethnic state and has two cuisine sub-types - one is influenced by traditional Hindu cuisine and the other is influenced by Portuguese cuisine. Both the sub-types are rich in their own ways and include a wide number of dishes. This often leaves us confused as to which dish to start from and what all to try. If you ask us, we suggest you start with the Goan egg curry. Yes, you heard us. We just love how fulfilling egg curry is and how quickly it can help you put together a complete meal. Moreover, one can hardly go wrong with egg curry. Considering this, we found a delicious egg curry recipe, prepared using Goan spices and cooking style. Let's explore.

How To Make Goan Egg Curry | Goan Egg Curry Recipe:

In the busiest or the laziest of the days, simple and classic egg curry is just the go-to dish for us. And for the days you want to prepare egg curry for a lavish meal, you have shahi egg curry or egg masala to resort to. Adding to the list, now we have Goan egg curry that will bring a flavourful twist to your palate just by adding three special ingredients- coconut cream, tamarind and poppy seeds. Besides, you will need regular ingredients like onion, garlic, ginger, green chillies, red chilli, cumin, tomatoes, turmeric, curry leaves, coriander leaves, and of course, boiled eggs.

All you need to do is prepare rich and thick gravy with poppy seeds, tamarind, coconut cream and all the ingredients and dunk boiled eggs in it. Garnish with some freshly chopped coriander leaves, and voila!

Click here for the full recipe of Goan egg curry.

This egg curry tastes great with rice, paratha and roti. And if you want to put together an authentic meal, prepare some Goan steamed breads (sannas) alongside. Click here to know how to make Goan sanna.