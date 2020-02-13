High Protein Diet: How To Use Superfoods To Make Delicious Chaat - 3 Ways

What are superfoods? Are they readily available around us, or are they hiding somewhere in mountains or in dark forests? When it comes to superfoods, there are questions galore. And, the curiosity has led many nutritionists and dieticians around the world to take charge and demystify the phenomenon of superfoods. Superfoods are nothing but all the regular veggies, fruit, grains and seeds that are a powerhouse of nutrition. Superfoods can do wonders for your health, skin and hair, irrespective of whether they are locally sourced or imported. It is advisable to use a mix of superfoods in your diet so that you obtain balanced nutrition. You can prepare a myriad of dishes using superfoods. Here are three superfoods that you can bring together to whip up a yummy chaat. Yes, you heard it. Chaat, in addition to being lip-smacking and irresistible, can be all things healthy too. These three recipe videos posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel would help you make healthy chaat with protein-rich superfoods like broccoli, kala chana and moong dal.





1. Broccoli chaat

The crunchy, green florets have captured the attention of many fitness enthusiasts across the world. Broccoli is a treasure of fibre, vitamin C, K, iron, potassium and trace amount of protein. Packed with the goodness of cooked masoor dal, rajma, boiled potatoes, onions, bean sprouts and broccoli florets, this chaat is a vibrant mix of health and flavour.

NDTV Food's Recipe Video of Broccoli Chaat:











2. Kala Chana Chaat

Kala chana is inarguably one of India's most beloved legumes. It is packed with protein and fibre, both of which play a crucial role in weight loss. Black chickpeas tossed with boiled potatoes, onion and masalas, are served with a dash of lemon juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala. This chaat is a hit with everyone.





NDTV Food's recipe video of kala chana chaat:





3. Sprouts and Corn Chaat

This chaat combines the goodness of many superfoods including corns. A hearty mix of boiled mixed sprouts and corn tossed with onion, tomato, lemon and pomegranate. To top it all, a tangy coriander chutney is also thrown in the mix to make the whole affair a lot more eclectic and scrumptious. There, we saw you slurping!





NDTV Food's recipe video of sprouts and corn chaat:





Now what are you waiting for? Don your apron and start putting together these no-fuss, yummy chaat recipes. Let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.









