High Protein Diet: This 10-Minute Egg Recipe Is Ideal For Busy Or Lazy Mornings

You know you have no reason to panic next morning as long as you have enough eggs in your refrigerator. Eggs are so incredibly easy to cook with and there are endless preparations you can use them for, which makes them our favourite morning companion. Eggs are profuse with protein. Protein is dubbed as the building block of life. It helps build muscle; it also plays a crucial role in carrying out essential hormonal activities. Consuming good quality protein may also help you with your weight-loss goals to a great extent. You would be surprised to know that egg is touted to be the best bio-available source of protein. In other words, your body finds it extremely easy to assimilate protein out of eggs.





Protein helps fill you up. If you feel full, your tendency to eat fried, fattening and heavy food reduces. This in turn helps promote sustainable weight loss. According to some experts, protein also helps regulate cravings. In addition to being high in protein, eggs are also low in calories and could also help rev up metabolism naturally. The egg yolk has been under the scanner for quite long for being high in cholesterol but several nutritionists have claimed that if consumed in moderation, egg yolks may not be that bad for your health. In fact, egg yolks are an excellent source of vitamin D and choline.

Eggs Crescent Recipe

This eggs crescent recipe is an ideal way to kick-start your morning. The best part about the recipe is that it does not even involve a great deal of cooking; you can put it together in a matter of few minutes. All you need to do is, chop some boiled eggs really fine and place them on top of the brown bread slice. The recipe also packs the goodness of lettuce leaves and capsicum. Be a little judicious with the use of mayonnaise; too much of it is not recommended on a weight-loss diet. This easy-peasy recipe by Chef Niru Gupta is sure to be a hit with both kids and adults, alike. With this open sandwich, you can pair any rejuvenating drink such as green tea or orange juice. It is often advised to avoid fruity cereals for breakfast as they could be containing hidden sugar.





If you have any more quirky egg recipe to share with us, do write to us in the comments below.









