High Protein Diet: This Banana And Flaxseed Smoothie May Be Ideal For Your Weight Loss Diet

Protein is often dubbed as a building block of life. Proteins are macromolecules composed of one or more long chains of amino acid. Proteins are an essential part of all living organism, it helps carry out multiple functions. If you are on a weight-loss diet or are planning to start with one soon, you should supplement your diet with enough protein. That is because it helps you feel full for a long time since it takes a while to digest. Now, if you are feeling full, your chances of bingeing into something greasy or sugary reduces significantly- which further decreases your chances of gaining excess weight. If you happen to be a meat-eater, the task becomes fairly easy for you as you are surrounded with so many options. From chicken, eggs, fish- there are options galore. But if you are a vegetarian and are looking for good quality protein sources; fret not there are many ideas you can toy with too. Take for instance, this banana and flaxseed smoothie. Including this lush smoothie in your diet may give your diet a good protein boost and aid muscle recovery.





Flaxseeds are said to be an incredible source of plant-based protein. Would you believe, 100 grams of flaxseeds contain 18 grams of protein? In addition to that flaxseeds are also a rich source of fibre. Fibre also induces satiety and keep cravings at bay. Flaxseeds are also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids that are good for heart and cholesterol management. Bananas, on the other hand, are loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, C, manganese, and magnesium.

Here's How To Make The Banana And Flaxseed Smoothie At Home

Ingredients Of Banana And Flax Seed Smoothie





• 2 Tbsp Flax seeds

• 1 Cup Milk

• 1/2 Cup Bananas (finely chopped)

• 2 tsp Honey





Recipe Of High-Protein Banana And Flax Seed Smoothie







1. In a blender or juicer, add bananas, flax seeds, and honey in milk, blend till you get a smooth mix.

2. Serve in glass or bowl of your choice.

3. Garnish with strawberry and banana slice.





Along with a weight loss diet, it is very important that you take care of your fitness too. If it is possible, take an expert's help and chart out a suitable daily regimen.









