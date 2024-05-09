Usually when people are on a diet, finding recipes to kickstart their diet on the right note seems tricky. But thanks to the versatility of Indian cuisine, we can concoct several dishes with the addition and subtraction of a few ingredients. When it comes to preparing something nutritious, tasty and filling, one of the first things that comes to mind is dhokla. A popular Gujarati dish, dhokla is fluffy and light and made with fermented gram flour and curd. The best part about dhokla is that it is extremely versatile so you can add as many ingredients as you want. Thanks to this versatility, we bring to you a unique paneer dhokla recipe that is high in protein!





The good thing is that it can be prepared in under 20 minutes!

Watch the full video of high protein Paneer Dhokla below:

How To Make High-Protein Paneer Dhokla At Home | Easy Recipe For Paneer Dhokla

Digital creator Aathira Sethumadhavan (@aathirasethumadhavan) shared an easy recipe for high-protein paneer dhokla that makes for an amazing breakfast option. To make this easy dish, start by adding besan, paneer, green chillies, ginger, turmeric powder, curd, oil, salt, sugar and water into a mixer. Blend all the ingredients so that it forms a thick besan paste. Once done, pour the batter into a bowl and set it aside for 10 minutes.





After 10 minutes, add 1.5 teaspoons of fruit salt or Eno and give it a good mix. Take a microwave-safe dish and grease it with some oil. Now transfer the batter into the dish. Put the dish into the microwave and bake it on high heat for about 5-6 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the dhokla tempering. Take a tempering spoon and add oil, mustard seeds, green chillies, and curry leaves. Top it off with a pinch of hing, sugar, salt and some water. Once the tempering is prepared, add it to the baked dhokla. Garnish the paneer dhokla with some chopped coriander leaves and grated coconut, and enjoy!

Try these easy-to-make dhokla recipes today!

Easy Dhokla Recipes To Try At Home

Can't get enough of dhokla? Fret not! We have some tasty dhokla recipes that are not just easy to make but also full of flavours.

1. Idli Dhokla

This recipe is for people who love South Indian food, idli dhokla is a unique dish that will take your tastebuds on a rollercoaster ride. In this dish, dhokla batter is made in an idli stand and tempered with classic flavours that give this dhokla dish its signature flavour. Find the full recipe of Idli Dhokla here.

2. Chilli Cheese Dhokla

For desi Chinese lovers, this chilli cheese dhokla would be heavenly. In this dish, the chilli flavour along with cheese is added in the middle of the dhokla so that you get its amazing taste in every bite. Trust us, this recipe would be loved by kids and adults alike. Find the full recipe for Chilli cheese dhokla here.

3. Chana Dal Dhokla

Who said you can't make dhokla if you run short of besan? Chana dal dhokla is here to save your day! All you need is chana dal, yoghurt and sugar, and the tempering as usual. This recipe will be ready in no time and taste amazing once topped with sweet and savoury tempering. Find the full recipe here.

4. Vegetable Dhokla

Can't get your kids to eat enough veggies? Incorporate them into your dhokla! All you have to do is mix chopped veggies in the batter before cooking the dhokla. This would make it easy for you (and the kids) to eat veggies without compromising on dhokla's signature taste. Find the full recipe of Vegetable Dhokla here.





Will you try this high-protein paneer dhokla at home? Let us know in the comments below!