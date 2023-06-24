Dhokla is one of the most beloved Gujarati snacks of all time. It has many mouth-watering versions. People also love to experiment with it and come up with their own dhokla-based dishes like dhokla sandwiches and chilli cheese dhokla. But today, we'd like to take you back to traditional flavours, but with a twist. We have found a unique and interesting way of enjoying dhokla called Rasiya Dhokla. It is very easy to make and is also quite delicious. So, if you're in the mood to try something different, you need to check this out.

What Is Rasiya Dhokla?

Rasiya Dhokla is made by serving khaman or dhokla with a simple rassa (a thin curry-like preparation based in oil, spices and water). Pieces of cooked dhokla may be submerged into the rassa once the latter is ready, or may be served separately. The rassa itself has a sweet and tangy taste due to the addition of jaggery and tamarind. It is flavoured with everyday spices. Making this dish can be a fun way to savour leftover dhokla. You can enjoy it as an appetiser or as a tea-time snack.

Also Read: How To Make Matar Dhokla For A Perfect Evening Snack

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Gujarati Rasiya Dhokla At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Rasia Dhokla

If you are making the dhokla from scratch, note that a spongy rather than fluffy texture is preferable. This is because we don't want the dhokla to break too easily once submerged in the rassa. Additionally, don't add a tadka on top of your homemade dhokla - as the rassa will contain oil and spices. Here's a step-by-step recipe for Gujarati khaman.

In order to make the rassa, heat oil in a pan or shallow kadhai. Splutter mustard seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves. Add asafoetida (gin) and roughly chopped green chillies. Pour in some tamarind pulp and mix the ingredients. Also, mix in turmeric and chilli powder. Add grated/ powdered jaggery and a particular amount of hot water. Stir well to combine the masalas, jaggery and water. Add salt to taste. The rassa is ready once it reaches a boil. Garnish with coriander and serve hot with khaman/ dhokla. Also Read: Tea-Time Special: This Chana Dal Dhokla And Chutney Screams Indulgence (Recipe Inside)





Click here for the full recipe for Rasiya Dhokla.





The next time you are craving dhokla, relish it in this special way. Let us know how you like it. Another unique Gujarati treat we recommend is amiri khaman. Click here for the recipe.