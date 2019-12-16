High-Protein Diet: This Oats And Pulao Recipe Can Be Your Next Comfort Food

Here is an easy oats recipe that you can try at home for lunch.

The world has been gushing over oats since a long time now and there has to be something about the wonder cereal that has everyone's attention. Rich in proteins, oats are known to be incredibly healthy for heart, digestion and even weight loss. A high-protein meal can fill you up quick and for long, and since you feel full, you are less likely to indulge in fried and fattening foods later.





Besides being exceptionally rich with proteins, oats are also packed with fibre, making it a perfect meal for diabetics too. Now, we know you must be thinking that oats are all about healthy and bland meals, but guess what, oats are quite versatile when it comes to cooking delish dishes. From soft and puffy oats idli to one of India's most loved comfort foods - oats khichdi, this superfood can be used in a myriad of dishes with a balance of nutrition and flavour.





So, if you are looking for interesting ways to include oats in your daily meals that are not just the mainstream porridge or thick smoothies, we have got your back. Try this interesting oat recipe at home for lunch that will not only add health to your meals but will tantalise your tastebuds too. Oats and shallot pulao is a delicious mix of spices, coconut, ginger, garlic, onion, chillies and rice with shallots and oats. With all the flavourful spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, red chilli powder and cloves, doesn't this pulao recipe sound incredible for you next lunch? Striking the perfect balance of healthy and tasty, oats and shallots pulao is easy, quick and simply mouth-watering! And did we tell you that how comforting it feels while having this delicious bowl of health and taste?

Find the oats and shallots pulao recipe here. Try at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.













