High Protein Diet: 5 Desi Oats-Based Recipes For Weight Loss

Highlights Protein is an essential component of weight loss

Oats are packed with good quality protein

Oats are super versatile too

There must be something about oats the world cannot stop gushing over its benefits. Oats are incredible for heart health, digestion and weight loss. Since they are high in protein, they help fill you up with all things nutritious and nice. If you feel full, you are much less likely to nosh onto fried and fattening foods, this way you may lose weight sustain ably. Protein also helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin. Now, when one thinks of oats, one is most likely to imagine thick porridges. But the truth is that oats can be used in a myriad dishes and guess what they work equally well in some of our desi preparations too!







High Protein Diet: Here are 5 desi oats-based recipes you can try at home:





1. Oats Khichdi





India's favourite comfort food with a protein-rich twist. This warm treat includes the goodness of oats, moong dal, carrot, green peas,tomatoes, chillies and olive oil. A bowlful should be enough to make you very healthy and happy! You can team it with a bowl of yogurt or raita for best experience.





2. Oats Idli





Soft and puffy, these idlis are steamed and hence pretty less in calories. Coupled with goodness of oats, this idli makes for an ideal way to kickstart your day. Pair with sambhar or chutney of your choice and munch on.

(Also Read: Healthy Breakfast: Make Protein-Rich Eggs In Peppers That Your Kids Will Love)







3. Oats Uthapam





The south Indian pan-pizza with yummy goodness of oats is one stellar dish you cannot miss to afford, if you call yourself an uthapam fan. Douse it in piping hot sambar and you would know what we mean.







4. Oats Upma





Upma is a popular breakfast dish of India, especially in the regions of south India, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The dish is made with flattened rice and tempered with curry leaves, salt, masala and peanuts. This healthy spin to the dish is sure to take all of you by surprise. Here's the recipe video of the delightful dish.





(Also Read: Upma: Here's All You Need To Know About The Traditional Indian Breakfast Dish)

5. Oats Cheela





Oats cheela is basically a re-incarnation of your besan cheela with the added goodness of oats. Surprised? Don't be. Follow this exceptional recipe and start your mornings on a nutritious note.





Try making these recipes and let us know which ones you loved the best out of them all. Tell us how you like to experiment with oats in the comments section below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



