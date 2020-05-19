This Stuffed Paneer Capsicum Recipe Is Perfect To Liven Up Your Regular Spread

Did you know that paneer is touted as one of the best sources of protein

Highlights Capsicum can be made in a myriad ways

Paneer is a good source of protein

Paneer is a very versatile ingredient too

Think about some of the most popular paneer delicacies you know of - it is quite a task, given there are so many paneer dishes in this country. But no matter where you start from, you are bound to picture kadhai paneer and paneer tikka in the coveted list. And what is special about these delicacies apart from the ingenious use of paneer, it also contains good amount of capsicum. The rich, peppery tone of capsicum blends so well with the creamy hint of paneer, making the two a match made in heaven! There are innumerable ways in which you can use the two in your dishes. Take for instance this stuffed capsicum recipe, which is filled with a spicy paneer mix. It is made with healthy ingredients, and is very well capable of giving your daily spread an instant face-lift.





Did you know that paneer is touted as one of the best sources of protein and calcium? Protein is said to play a very instrumental role in weight loss. By keeping you full for long, it helps prevent the urge to binge. When you eat in controlled portions, you are much likely to lose weight quickly and sustain it too. Calcium, on the other hand, helps strengthen bones and teeth.





(Also Read:11 Best Paneer Recipes | Easy Paneer Recipes | Popular Cottage Cheese Recipes)







These deseeded capsicums stuffed with cottage cheese are grilled, if you want you can bake them too. It can work as an incredible side dish. It is sure to be a hit even among kids and fussy eaters- since it has all it takes to be a winner. The stuffing made with scrambled paneer, chopped onions, lemon juice, cumin powder, salt, olive oil and red chilli powder is a delectable medley of flavours and health. In f; act, you can also use some left-over stuffing for next day's breakfast or sandwiches.

(Also Read: 5 Easy Restaurant-Style Recipes Made With Diabetic-Friendly Ingredients)





These de-seeded capsicums stuffed with cottage cheese is grilled

Make sure you mix everything well in a bowl. Another important thing to remember here is the de-seeding of capsicum, just cut the cap of the capsicum and slowly insert the knife along the axle and scoop out the seeds. Do this before you start making the mixture. Fill these capsicums with the scrummy paneer mix, grill or bake and enjoy the snack. You do not even need any accompaniment, for the snack is so wholesome in itself.





Here is the step-by-step recipe of stuffed paneer capsicum.





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



