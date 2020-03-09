Holi 2020: Add A Sweet Crunch To The Festival Of Colour With ‘Atta Malpua’

Several Vedic scriptures noted of 'Apupa', which is said to be the earliest form of Malpua

Highlights Malpua is a festive staple since years

Malpua is said to be one of the oldest desserts of Indian subcontinent

It traditionally is made of rice flour in oodles of ghee and sugar syrup

Holi, the festival of colours, and sweet dishes go hand-in-hand. One of the most common desserts during this festival is Malpua. Malpua, a snack originating from the Indian subcontinent, is a festive staple since years. It is a pancake-like dessert, which traditionally is made of rice flour in oodles of ghee and sugar syrup. Some of the food historians consider it to be one of the oldest desserts of the subcontinent. Legend has it that several Vedic scriptures noted of 'apupa', which is said to be the earliest form of Malpua. Renowned Food historian K.T. Achaya wrote in his book 'A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food', also spoke about 'apupa' and stated it to be a "vedic fried sweet item of barley or rice flour sweetened with honey, and altered with sugarcane juice and sugar. Apupa was an item permitted for use at annual ancestral Shraddha communities." He further wrote that 'pua' and 'malpua' of modern Bengal are evolved variations of the 'apupa'.





Traditionally, malpua is made of all-purpose flour, khoya, milk, dry fruits, sugar syrup and ghee. However, there are several variations of malpua recipe - some add sooji, some make it with mashed banana. Here we bring you another variation of malpua - 'Atta Malpua'. Vlogger Parul, on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', shared the recipe for 'atta malpua' that can add beauty to the Holi spread you make for the festival. All you need for the dessert are- atta (wheat flour), sooji (semolina), saunf (fennel) powder, elaichi (cardamom) powder, milk, malai, ghee, sugar and saffron.

Watch The Complete Recipe Video Of 'Atta Malpua':

Also Read: 11 Best Holi Recipes: Holi Sweets, Snacks, Food & Drinks Recipes













