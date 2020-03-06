Holi 2020: Bored With The Traditional Shakar Pare? Give It A Twist With ‘Jali Shakar Pare’

Highlights Shakar Pare is bite-sized sweet snack item, important in sweet boxes

In India, food and festivity go hand-in-hand. If we witness closely, every festival in this country has its own set of food, which people wait for the whole year. Likewise, Holi is celebrated with some special foods; every household is prepping up to enjoy the festival of spring with utmost fervour. Water guns (pichkari), colours, singing, dancing and overloaded indulgence - Holi in India is an affair to remember. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 10 (Tuesday). However, the celebration starts a day earlier with 'Holika Dahan', which is on March 09 (Monday) between 06:26 pm to 08:52 pm.





Food is one of the most crucial parts of Holi celebration. The feast is elaborated and filled with sinful indulgence. From various kinds of beverages (kanji vada to thandai) to appetisers (dahi bhalla, samosas, pakodas etc) and to sweet dishes (gujiya, shakar pare, malpua etc), the list goes long. It is the time when people bid good-bye to dieting and food restrictions. Although these foods are easily available in the market, number of houses, even today, believes in making the dishes at home.

If you too are planning to make food for your Holi party, then we can help you out with a unique recipe - 'Jali Shakar Pare'! Shakar Pare is traditionally bite-sized sweet snack item that holds an important space in the sweet boxes for any festivity. However, this crunchy 'Jali Shakar Pare', dipped in sugar syrup, can be a unique twist to the traditional snack and also a hit in your Holi party!





Popular YouTuber Parul, in a video on her YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul', shared the complete recipe of 'Jali Shakar Pare', which is not only quick, but also needs very minimum ingredients to make. All she used are maida, oil, salt, sugar, lemon juice and elaichi powder.





Watch: Recipe Video For 'Jali Shakar Pare':

