Holi is almost here and so is the time for uncontrolled indulgence. We just love playing with colours and bingeing on those scrumptious gujiyas, barfis, ladoos, chaats and more. But this often leads to unwanted weight gain, which most of us are afraid of. Fret not, we've got you covered here. We found a delicious and healthy sweet dish that will help you binge without any guilt or weight gain worries. All you need to do is ditch those laddus and barfis and go for nutritious coconut peanut bars. This healthy recipe is shared by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her new Instagram handle SS App By Shilpa Shetty.

One of the fittest actors of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty inspires many with her fitness regime and healthy eating habits. Besides giving sneak peeks into her daily life through stories and posts on Instagram, Shilpa also shares different healthy and tasty recipes with her fans and followers. Keeping up with the tradition, she took to Instagram to share the recipe of Holi-special coconut peanut bars that is lip-smacking, high in protein and perfect for the festive fare. "Mouthwatering Holi Special - Coconut Peanut Bars is going to be the perfect dessert to start your festive day. We have started with our preparations, have you?" she wrote alongside. Let's take a look:

Thanks to healthy ingredients like ghee, jaggery, coconut, peanuts, flaxseeds and anjeer, this sweet dish will provide you with a good amount of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, healthy fats and more. And the best part is, you can whip it up in just 15 minutes. Let's take a look at the recipe:

Step 1. Add 1tsp ghee, 4tbsp jaggery in a kadha and let it melt.

Step 2. As it starts melting, add 1 cup desiccated coconut to it and mix well.

Step 3. Add half cup roasted peanuts (chopped), 5 anjeer (finely chopped), half tsp cinnamon powder and give everything a good mix.

Step 4. Add 2 tsp roasted flaxseeds to it and mix again.

Step 5. Now, grease an aluminium tray with half tsp ghee and transfer the mixture to it. Spread evenly.

Step 6. Top the mix with some roasted flaxseeds and flatten it out. Keep aside till it cools down for an hour.

Step 7. Now, cut it into the shape of your choice and enjoy. You can also store these treats in an airtight container.

What are you waiting for? Whip it up today and make your Holi a delicious and guilt-free affair.

Have a happy and safe Holi 2021, everyone!