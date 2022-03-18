Any event, occasion, and especially, a festival in India is incomplete without a box of mithai. Whatever the celebration may be, different kinds of mithai will always be available. And when we see those sweet treats lined up on the table, we can never resist ourselves. Even those who have diabetes, may sneak in a small bite. However, this one small sweet bite for a diabetic person can be harmful. Diabetes is a challenging disease to manage. We always hear people say to diabetic patients to stay away from sweets, but did you know if you swap certain ingredients in your much-loved desserts, you can make them diabetic-friendly? Well, if you want to get your hands on these recipes, we have just the list you need. You can make these recipes for Holi and enjoy the festival! But always remember, too much of any sweet (even if it is sugar-free) can take a toll on your health. So, consume these desserts in moderation. Check out the recipes below:





Here Are 5 Diabetic-Friendly Dessert Recipes To Make On Holi

This chikki is made with Amaranth (also known as rajgira, cholia, or ramdana), which is hailed as a healthy diabetes diet food. This chikki is sweetened with jaggery, which is a healthier alternative to sugar (gur).

You've probably tried sabudana tikki or khichdi before, but trust us when we say that sabudana kheer tastes just as good as ordinary rice kheer. To make this recipe sugar-free, consider adding other dry fruits and fruits to give it a more natural flavour.

A sugar-free and healthy mithai that you can enjoy this holiday season without worrying about your health! This delicious holiday treat mixes mawa with the goodness of nuts, including walnuts, figs, and almonds.





Make the healthiest ladoo for Navratri by combining dates, desiccated coconut, and a variety of dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, and pistachios. We're sure you won't be able to stop at just one.





5. Sugar-Free Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate is the ideal companion for us whenever we are either feeling down or even when we want to celebrate something special. This sugar-free chocolate brownie is precisely the indulgent overload we need for a healthy feast.





Make these delicious delights and let us know which one you liked the best!