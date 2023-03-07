We can all agree that eating mithai is one of our favourite things to do as Indians. We always bring a box of mithai to our house for any celebration, no matter how modest such as a birthday, a new job, or a wedding. Ladoo is one of the most-loved Indian sweets among all of the mithais for many of us. And at times, it can be challenging to stick to a balanced diet during the wedding and holiday seasons. But, with the right preparation, you can enjoy the festivities with family and friends while still making better decisions. All you need to know is what are the best alternatives to sweet ladoos.





We have come up with healthy ladoo recipe ideas that can be effortlessly prepared in your kitchen in no time.

Here are the 5 healthy sugar-free ladoo options you can eat guilt-free:

1. Ragi Ladoo

Ragi ladoos are delicious yet healthy to eat. It is a nutrient-rich dessert that can be eaten daily, without any ill effects. All you need is ragi flour, jaggery which is to be added for sweetness instead of sugar, and nuts of your choice to add to the health benefits.

Sugar less ragi ladoos are a good alternative for sugary ladoos

2. Flax Seed & Seasame Ladoo

This ladoo is a fantastic mix of protein and nutrients. Flaxseeds are rich in proteins and sesame seeds are a great source of zinc, which helps in boosting immunity. Jaggery not only adds sweetness to the ladoo but at the same time is a great source of iron and folate.

3. Dates and Nuts Ladoo

You can also call it Dates Nuts Balls. A healthy and protein-rich energy ball made from rich, sweet dates and nuts without any sugar. It is one of the easiest ladoo that you can prepare in minutes and can be a perfect evening snack to have.





Scrumptious and rich dates ladoos make a perfect evening quick bite

4. Oats and Mixed Nuts Ladoo

If you have a craving for something sweet, you might find satisfaction in Oats and Mixed Nuts Ladoos. These delectable treats offer a burst of nutrition, thanks to their ingredients. All you need to do is dry roast sesame seeds, jaggery, and oats together, then mix in some ghee. Once the mixture is ready, shape it into your desired form, and voila! Your delicious snack is ready to be savoured.

5. Gondh Ladoo

The saying "Old is gold" certainly applies to Gondh ladoos. This traditional treat can be transformed into a scrumptious and nutritious snack with a little twist. To make these at home, you'll need gondh (edible gum), jaggery, whole wheat flour, dry fruits, and ghee.





Traditional gondh ladoos are a nutritious snack.

