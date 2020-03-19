SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Home Remedy For Immunity: How To Make Mint Water For Healthy Weight Loss And Good Immunity

Home Remedy For Immunity: How To Make Mint Water For Healthy Weight Loss And Good Immunity

Our kitchens would be stocked with all things seasonal and fresh soon. One of the summer staples that we are particularly looking forward to is mint or pudina.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: March 19, 2020 15:05 IST

Reddit
Home Remedy For Immunity: How To Make Mint Water For Healthy Weight Loss And Good Immunity
Highlights
  • Mint is enriched with antioxidants
  • It is good for digestion
  • Mint can be consumed in various ways

It's that time of the year again; we are in the fag end of winters, the days are warmer, longer and brighter and we are loving every bit of the pleasant change in the weather. However, transition of weather is not always the most pleasant event for all. This particular phase is often saddled with seasonal infections, our immunities take a dip and we must take all precautions we can to keep the risk of flu and cold at bay. Thankfully, our kitchens would be stocked with all things seasonal and fresh soon. One of the summer staples that we are particularly looking forward to is mint or pudina.

Pudina is one of our most prized herbs; it has a significant role in Ayurvedic medicines too.According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND, pudina has powerful antioxidant properties. It is excellent to manage blood sugar levels and treat skin conditions. In summers, especially, it is a very good idea to add mint to one's diet. Mint is very cooling and aids in digestion and alleviates breathing disorders too.

Teeming with a wide range of health benefits, mint could be considered as one of the inexpensive home remedies for stronger immunity and healthy weight-management.

(Also Read: )

Mint For Weight-Loss:

Mint could do wonders for your digestive health and a good digestion is crucial for sustainable weight-loss. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, menthol, which is the active oil in the mint, helps prevent indigestion. It stimulates digestive enzymes, which help facilitate better absorption of nutrients from food, thereby aiding weight-management; it is low in calories and also very good for your metabolism. A faster metabolism may help you shed those kilos faster.

(Also Read: )

bd48uge
Mint could do wonders for your digestive health

Mint For Strong Immunity:

Mint is packed with a varied range of antioxidants that help prevent free radical activity. Free radical activity could take a toll on your immunity. Mint is also enriched with anti-inflammatory properties that help ease discomfort and pain that is often tied with cold and flu.

How To Make Mint Water

It is fairly easy to make mint water at home. It can serve as a good means to detox your body and also do wonders for your skin.

5bplbbl

It is fairly easy to make mint water at home

Take a few mint leaves and dunk it in a tumbler full of water, you can add a dash of lemon juice too. Keep it overnight. Consume the infused water first thing in the morning. You can also carry it to your work and keep sipping into it. 

Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  ImmunityWeight LossPudina
Watch: 3 Quick And Easy Cooking Tips To Make Your Rice Perfect And Non Sticky
Watch: 3 Quick And Easy Cooking Tips To Make Your Rice Perfect And Non Sticky
Healthy Breakfast Recipe: Kick-Start Your Day With This Quick And Easy Chikoo-Date Smoothie
Healthy Breakfast Recipe: Kick-Start Your Day With This Quick And Easy Chikoo-Date Smoothie

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 