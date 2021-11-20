Let's admit it; the classic Masala Dosa has no contenders when talking about South Indian delicacies. Sure, idlis, vadas and appes are tough competitions, but the thin crispy savoury crepe filled with a delicious mushy potato filling is a clear winner, and for many reasons! It is filling, tastes heavenly and is one of those comforting treats that we can devour on any given day. From the scrumptious Mysore cheese masala to the tantalizing schezwan masala dosa, the varieties of fusion flavours available these days are keeping us hooked more than ever. However, if you ask us, there is nothing that can soothe a dosa lovers soul as the classic masala dosa can. Light and crisp, these savoury treats have a special place in our hearts that cannot be budged.

Here is how you can make classic masala dosa.

And while there may be heaps of recipes available online, there aren't many that give you a fuss-free and easy version, let alone the authentic one. If you are a foodie just like us, we are sure you have looked for the signature recipe for a simple masala dose in plenty of places - and to end all of those confusions, here is one of the easiest and straightforward recipes that guarantee the perfect masala dosa every single time.

How To Make Homemade Masala Dosa l Homemade Masala Dosa Recipe

For the batter, you will need rice, urad dal and fenugreek. The ratio of which has to be carefully measured. Soaked and grind these ingredients and let ferment overnight. Get a Tawa and try making thin crisp crepes by spreading it evenly; this may require a bit of practice. But keep at it.





For the filling, heat some oil; add mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies and potatoes. Add salt and haldi and cook until mixed well.





Click here for the recipe for Homemade Masala Dosa.





Try this simple recipe today; let us know how it turns out in the comments below.