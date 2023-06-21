The fragrant vapours of a steaming cup of tea wafting towards your nose are enough to tempt your senses. Tea, the quintessential beverage cherished by millions, offers a soothing escape on a chaotic day. It's rightly called an addiction, which is hard to give up for a true tea lover. But have you ever wondered how a seemingly small portion of tea affects your weight loss goals? How many calories do you consume in each cup? With every ingredient playing its part in the offerings of a tea, let's see how your style of tea renders to your daily calorie count.





How Many Calories Are In A Cup Of Tea?

Tea in itself doesn't have calories. Green tea is non-fermented and black teas are partially fermented, which in fact, makes them healthy. When you prepare tea with just hot water (black tea), an average cup of 250 ml contains only up to 3 calories.

The heart and soul of tea are the leaves themselves. Brimming with antioxidants, polyphenols and flavour, the calorie count in tea leaves is negligible. Phytochemicals present in black tea promote strong bones and help prevent conditions like arthritis. Black tea also contains antigens that support the immune system. Tea without sugar is also a good beverage for people dealing with diabetes.

But, of course, most of us like our tea with the addition of sweeteners, milk, spices and other inclusion. Let's see how these ingredients play a role in the nutritional output of tea.





Tea can be high in calories because of some ingredients.

Photo Credit: iStock

How Many Calories Are In Tea With Milk And Sugar?

Sweet Temptations:

A sprinkle of sugar, a drizzle of honey, or a touch of syrup elevates the tea experience. Beware, for there lie calories that make tea unhealthy. According to the United States Department Of Agriculture (USDA), a teaspoon of sugar clocks in at approximately 16 calories, while honey adds 21 calories per teaspoon. And sweet syrups give 53 calories per tablespoon. Well, sweet indulgence comes at a cost.

Milk Matters: How Different Milk Types Add Calories To Tea

Milk is a common ingredient added to teas everywhere. But the debate about milk in tea is ongoing. How do varying amounts of milk influence the calorie count? Let us explore.

Skim Milk:

With a mere splash of skim milk, the caloric contribution remains low, at approximately 5 calories per tablespoon. It's ok to add more than a tablespoon to your tea and still maintain your weight. So take delight in the creaminess without tipping the caloric scales.

Semi-Skimmed Milk:

With around 20 calories per tablespoon, this option indulges your senses without overwhelming your waistline. Savour the velvety flavour with a tablespoon of milk in your tea, not more, to maintain your daily calorie count.

Full Cream Milk:

Full cream milk, with its lusciousness, delights the palate but drops a higher calorie count in it. With approximately 30 calories per tablespoon, it's best to avoid full cream in your tea, but if you do add, just a dash of it is enough.

Tea Blends - How Unique Tea Ingredients Load Up The Calories

As tea cultures meet with global cuisines, we come across delightful tea variations infused with exotic ingredients. From chai spice masala to floral infusions, these concoctions add a flavourful twist to our calorie input. While the calorie content varies depending on the blend, they generally remain at a safe level. The addition of spices, herbs, or petals brings about negligible caloric impact, allowing you to revel in the unique taste of your tea.





As you brew your next cup of tea, use this newfound knowledge to strike the perfect balance between indulgence and nourishment. Remember, the world of tea is vast, and it is yours to explore, one delicious sip at a time.